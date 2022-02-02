Drugs courier abandoned van with €315k of cannabis

A Co Leitrim man who owed a €50,000 drug debt and subsequently began distributing drugs to pay it off later abandoned the van containing €315,000 worth of cannabis in a Sligo housing estate.

Damien McPadden of McDemott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim was sentenced to 29 months in prison by Judge Francis Comerford at Sligo Circuit Court.

Mr Leo Mulrooney BL with state solicitor Ms Elisa McHugh told the court the defendant was pleading guilty to one count, possession of drugs for the purpose of sale or supply and four other counts were being taken into consideration.

Mr Colm Smyth SC with Mr Eoin McGovern BL, instructed by Mr Gerard McGovern, solicitor, appeared for McPadden

The cannabis was seized at two locations, he said, Heatherview Lower in Sligo and also in Clooneen, Manorhamilton. At Heatherview, gardaí found €315,000 worth of the drug while a further €9,077 was located after a search in Clooneen. The total value of the cannabis was €324,077 the court was told.

Garda Eamonn McDonnell of Sligo Garda Station was giving evidence, led by Mr Mulrooney.

He said Garda Kevin O’Hara was on duty in Sligo on December 20th 2020 at 4.30pm. He spotted a white Ford transit van at the Heatherview Estate entrance which was parked up on the footpath causing an obstruction.

The garda radioed Sligo Garda Station and it was established it was registered to McPadden. The tax and insurance were out of date.

Garda O’Hora called to the nearest house to enquire about the van and the residents didn’t know anything about it, only that it had been there from the previous Friday.

Garda O’Hora made arrangements for the van to be towed and he found the back door of the vehicle was open.

Inside he found a plastic bag with a vacuum package which he suspected to contain cannabis herb. There were 16 similar bags in the vanl.

The court heard gardaí carried out searches at two locations linked to McPadden, one at his home which was searched and nothing was found.

A work site which was used by him in Clooneen near Manorhamilton was also searched where half a kilogram of cannabis was located.

A statement from Garda Kieran Staed was read out in which he said McPadden was present when this search was taking place and he was arrested and brought to Ballymote Garda Station.

McPadden told gardaí he was working as a courier for illegal drugs having accrued a drug debt of somewhere in the region of €40,000 to €50,000.

The initial story he told Gardaí was that he left the van to be returned to the owner and since leaving it someone else filled it with cannabis.

He accepted ownership of the drugs found in the yard and said they were of poor quality and he was going to put them in the bin.

He was asked again about the drugs in the van and he accepted he had been in possession and apologised.

He was asked to drop them to people and he was not happy about that and abandoned the van. He accepted he loaded it with drugs.

A grinder and a small amount of cannabis found at his worksite he admitted was his own personal stash.

Photographs shown in court of the van showed the bags of cannabis in vacuum packed bags. There were also photographs of the yard McPadden was working at.

Garda McDonnell told the court he had 15 previous convictions going back to 1998 when he was 19 years of age. His last was from 2012. The convictions included assault, Public Order and damaging property. He had none for drug offences.

Mr Mulrooney said that when McPadden was given bail on February 24th 2021 he was then remanded in custody at his own request where he remained in prison until June 10th 2021.

Mr Smyth indicated his client had the van and was used as a courier. He said he was doing it for a Mr B and was afraid to give the full details of the person of threats to himself and his family. When it was put to him that he was a courier for illegal drugs he replied ‘yeah’ and that it could be every 2 weeks and he often wouldn’t know when until a knock at the door.

He told gardaí he was doing it for 2 years and when asked why he replied because of debt at first saying it was €40,000 and then saying it was more, maybe €50,000.

Mr Smyth said his client was a man who had trouble with alcohol in his early years and a lot of offending had been linked to that initially. He asked Garda McDonnell if he cooperated with gardaí and gave information about his role and he replied he did.

Mr Smyth said his client was trying to reduce the debt he owed but it remained the same. Ledgers were found indicating the debt he owed but it kept staying the same no matter how much work he did.

The barrister said this was the last straw for him and he left the van for the people he was working for to collect and left it with the key in the ignition.

The garda said he did believe he went into prison for his own safety.

Mr Smyth said his client was a carpenter by trade and had suffered difficulties with his family and marriage but that was back on track and he did have the support of his family. He said when he was arrested he answered every question asked.

He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. The court heard he had a problematic early years and the last conviction before this was in 2012 and he had not been in trouble since.

McPadden was a carpenter by trade and worked in London and had come back 2 years previous to this. He was using cannabis and substituted it for alcohol.

He was also an epileptic and the barrister said with that condition and drink it was not good bedfellows.

McPadden told his barrister he had got into difficulty with an individual and was used as a courier and had his own van at first. He said he sold everything belonging to him to try and cleat the debt.

He was using a second van at the time of the offence.

McPadden said the man came back to him because he had no transit to get back on the road and he thought he was going to be working as a carpenter but eventually he went back doing what he had been doing. He only had the van a few days and agreed he had come to the end of his tether. Mr Smyth asked how did it come about that he had such a substantial amount of drugs and he replied that it landed to him and he was supposed to deliver them.

He told the man he was never doing it again and decided to leave the van in a particular place and told him he wasn’t doing it anymore. He left the key in the ignition and told the man where it was.

McPadden agreed with his barrister that he made the decision to give up this life. He said his whole family were getting a lot of hassle and they went after his family. When asked why he went into prison for 4 months he said he went in for fear and he went back drinking. He said the only thing he could do to try and numb the feeling was drinking and it was a slippery slope so he decided to hand himself in. When asked if he was in fear he replied ‘of course’.

Mr Smyth asked him if he found it helpful and he said he had and that he was working in the kitchen.

When it was put to him by his barrister that he was facing a sentence he said he was reconciled to that. He said he was not happy to be caught but he was happy to be finished with it. The debt is still there. When asked if he wanted to say something to the State, gardaí and victims of the consequences of distributing, he said he was really shocked at hos he got into it. He said for someone his age to be so naive and he was 100% aware of what he had done.

McPadden said he once thought cannabis was not serious but he truly realises no cannabis is serious and he said he is willing to do the time. He said he hopes it is a lesson to anyone foolish enough to replace him. He agreed that he realises how cannabis is particular with young people contributes to mental health difficulties and he said it was only now he is clean he realises that.

He said he thought it was doing nothing and was 15 years smoking but it was only now realising what it was doing.

Mr Smyth asked Judge Comerford to deal with it as leniently as possible. References were handed up including from a Men’s Sheds group he is working with and also a letter from a friend who has a pHD in Ulster University. McPadden said they were all shocked when they heard what he had done but they still supported him. He agreed the shame of it will remain.

Mr Smyth said his client has faced up to the serious offences and had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. He said McPadden wants to put his life back on track. He had shown remorse and apologised to the State and victims of illegal drugs distribution.

On passing sentence, Judge Comerford said section 15a under the misuse of drugs offence carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

He said the large amount of drugs in this case calls for a very lengthy sentence. He said what happened with McPadden was he took into his custody over €300,000 worth of drugs to distribute in a vehicle given to him to carry out criminal activity. He drove from a location in Leitrim into Sligo and this having worked as a courier for 2 years regularly carrying out activities that were of great assistance to drug gang as a courier. Because he was able to do this, he was very, very important to them. He said he did store drugs on his own premises but he was primarily a courier rather than a person who stored drugs. While he had no convictions for drugs, he did have a record from when he was a young man.

He said in terms of culpability, he was satisfied all of McPadden’s involvement was because he was addicted to substances. His violent offences in his younger life were because of his addiction to alcohol and in later years he turned from one addiction to another turning to cannabis. He said anyone purchasing from criminals steps through the mirror to another world and has a very significant risk of becoming enslaved in debt and then forced into servitude because of threats to them or their families. He said there is no justice and no fairness from these people who exploit the debt created which never goes away.

Judge Comerford said he was satisfied from the evidence that McPadden was attempting to disengage from criminal activity and it was hard to see any other plausible reason to leave drugs sitting in a van on a street in Sligo. He told them where the van was and he was having nothing more to do with them. He personally sold off everything he had to reduce the debt but in naivety accepted a new van. He abandoned it very shortly after and in most cases it is gardaí identifying the wrongdoing that the perpetrator is found but McPadden had taken steps himself and gardaí discovered the van.

The judge said this does impact substantially on the sentence as he made a genuine attempt to get away from the wrongdoing and an attempt to stop did exist in this case.

He said the headline sentence was 70 months but the mitigating factors called for a 50% reduction from that so the appropriate sentence is 35 months.

He was taking into account McPadden having spent 4 months in custody and reduced that to 29 months.