Drugs courier abandoned van with €315k of cannabis

A Co Leitrim man who owed a €50,000 drug debt and subsequently began distributing drugs to pay it off later abandoned the van containing €315,000 worth of cannabis in a Sligo housing estate.

Damien McPadden of McDemott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim was sentenced to 29 months in prison by Judge Francis Comerford at Sligo Circuit Court.

