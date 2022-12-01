Driving dangerously defective vehicle in Sligo

Gardaí stopped the defendant in the centre of Sligo.

A Sligo woman, who pleaded guilty to road traffic offences, has been fined at the District Court.

Bridget Ward, (34) of Glenview Park, Ash Lane pleaded guilty to a charge of driving a dangerously defective vehicle at Holborn Street on March 8 last year.

She also pleaded guilty to a charge of having no NCT.

Charges of driving with no insurance or licence were struck out.

Sergeant Derek Butler said the defendant’s vehicle was stopped and the defect was spotted after the car, which was seized, was sent for PSV inspection.

The defendant had one previous conviction for no display of tax.

Defence Solicitor Mr Tom MacSharry said the vehicle was now scrapped.

He added that the mother-of-eight had not been driving her own car which had issues.She had to go into town and co-operated fully with gardai.The defendant was fully insured and had a full licence.

She realised these were serious matters and would not be in court for these offences again.

Judge Sandra Murphy fined the defendant €150 on the dangerously defective vehicle charges and took the charge of having no NCT into consideration.