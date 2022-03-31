Driver (33) is jailed for not having insurance

A 33 year old man who was before the court on a number of motoring offences was jailed for four months.

Fergal McDermott of Hillside View, Killargue, Co Leitrim was also disqualified from driving for 6 years for not having insurance or a licence at Hillside View on April 27th 2021.

He was also charged with not having a driver’s licence at New Line, Manorhamilton on September 8th 2021.

He was further charged with no insurance and no tax at Ballintogher on September 12th 2020.

McDermott, who represented himself, pleaded not guilty.

Mr McDermott said he always had insurance.

Judge Sandra Murphy said because he had no driver’s licence he was not covered. He had 28 previous convictions, mostly road traffic. There were 3 previous convictions for no insurance.

For not having insurance on September 12th 2020, the judge convicted and sentenced him to four months in prison and disqualified him from driving for 4 years.

On the April 27th 2021 charge, he was convicted and sentenced to four months concurrent and disqualified for 6 years and the other charges were taken into consideration.