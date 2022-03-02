Sligo

Death of Sligo man Philip Lyons a ‘failure of the hospital system’

THE inquest into the death of 28 year old Philip Lyons heard that the day before he died, the involuntary inpatient at St Columba’s Hospital had gone awol and in the days before he took his own life he was sullen and staying in bed.

His Consultant Psychiatrist Dr Owen Mulligan told the inquest Mr Lyons’ care needs were complex and although he showed signs of deterioration in January 2018, there was a noticeable improvement week on week prior to his death.

