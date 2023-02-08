Sligo

Dad (31) chased Sligo couple into their apartment block

The case was heard at Sligo District Court sitting at Sligo Courthouse. Expand

The case was heard at Sligo District Court sitting at Sligo Courthouse.

sligochampion

A man who chased a couple into their apartment block and up three flights of stairs during a night out celebrating his exam results, could not explain his actions, his solicitor told the court.

Eoin Pluck (31) of Maple Avenue, Ballybrack, Dublin was before Sligo District Court charged with trespassing on the curtilage of a building namely Riverside Apartments, Rockwood Parade in such a manner that caused or was likely to cause fear in another person.

