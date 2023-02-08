Dad (31) chased Sligo couple into their apartment block

A man who chased a couple into their apartment block and up three flights of stairs during a night out celebrating his exam results, could not explain his actions, his solicitor told the court.

Eoin Pluck (31) of Maple Avenue, Ballybrack, Dublin was before Sligo District Court charged with trespassing on the curtilage of a building namely Riverside Apartments, Rockwood Parade in such a manner that caused or was likely to cause fear in another person.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court that on February 8th 2022 at 1:30am a couple in their mid twenties were walking towards their apartment in Rockwood Parade. The defendant was coming behind them and started running at them. They were running up the stairs to their apartment and the defendant continued running after them up three flights of stairs. The couple managed to close their door and the defendant banged on their door. The couple then rang gardaí and Pluck was arrested at the scene. He was unable to give an explanation and put it down to drunkenness.

Sgt Butler said the couple were extremely upset and fearful.

He had no previous convictions.

Defending solicitor Mr Tom MacSharry said his client is 31 years old and the father of two young children. He was studying Engineering and is working. Mr MacSharry said when he met his client to say he was horrified about what had happened was an understatement. He had written a letter of apology to the couple which was in court.

He was never in court before this and would never be again, the solicitor added.

He was extremely remorseful and had the letter of apology and didn’t know what happened.

He said his client understands it was a very traumatic experience for the young couple.

He was out celebrating exam results with his colleagues. This was very much out of character and he had no previous convictions and was a working man and the father of two children.

Judge Sandra Murphy enquired if there was a Victim Impact Statement and Sgt Butler said there was not.

The judge said that she needed that and she adjourned the case back to May 4th.

Also at the district court, a 25 year old woman was before the court on two road traffic offences. Mary Bernadette Ward of Lawn Park, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal was charged with non display of tax disc and non display of insurance disc at Ballynacarrow South, Ballinacarrow on January 9th 2021. Garda David Hannan told the court a fixed penalty charge was issued but unpaid. On the non display of tax, Judge Murphy convicted and fined her €150 and for the non display of insurance, she convicted and fined her €160. Mr John Anderson solicitor appeared for the defendant.