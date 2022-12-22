Crashed into flower pots in rural Sligo, left scene

The case was heard before Judge Vincent Deane at Sligo Courthouse.

A 40 year old man before Sligo District Court for failing to remain at the scene of an accident was told by Judge Vincent Deane he was very lucky not to be disqualified.

John Drury of Cornmill Park, Ballymote, Co Sligo was charged with the offence at Ballinabole, Ballymote on April 17th 2021.

Defending solicitor Mr John Anderson said there was a guilty plea to the failure to remain at the scene charge.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court at 7:50pm in Ballymote a motor van lost control on the R293 and crashed into large flowerpots.

An off-duty garda came on the scene and saw a man and woman leaving the vehicle.

The garda told them if they left the scene they would be committing an offence but they still left.

The defendant had 9 previous convcitions, including two for drink driving.

Mr Anderson said his client has ongoing issues and suffers from mental health problems.

He suffered serious injuries previously after being very badly assaulted.

He told him he is not taking a drink and was in court with his brother.

He was working as a carpenter.

Judge Vincent Deane said it seemed he didn’t learn his lesson and comes round a bend and then crashes.

The garda told him to stay but he disappeared.

Mr Anderson said if he is disqualified he will be a burden on the State.

He said his client said he had no drink taken and the off-duty garda didn’t identify themselves and his brother came to collect him and they were coming back to collect the car as it wasn’t obstructing.

Judge Deane said he was going to give him the benefit of the doubt and fined him €850.

Mr Anderson said he was most grateful.

Judge Deane told him he was very lucky and told the defendant not to mess up.