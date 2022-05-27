Book of Evidence served on man (40) charged with drugs possession

A 40 year old man was served the Book of Evidence on Thursday and has been sent forward to the next sittings of Sligo Circuit Court.

Lee Young of Garavogue Villas appeared before Judge Sandra Murphy at the district court on Thursday.

Garda Pauric Connaghan of Sligo Garda Station told the judge he had served the defendant with the Book of Evidence.

The defendant is facing a total of 6 charges, the court heard.

These include possession of cannabis at Garavogue Villas on January 31st 2019.

He is also charged with possession of cocaine at the same address and on the same date.

The defendant is charged with possession of both cannabis and cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply at Garavogue Villas on the same date.

Young is also charged with possession of diamorphine, also at the same date and location.

There is another charge of obstructing Garda Kevin Donegan and throwing two bags of cocaine into a lit fire. Ms Kathleen Henry BL instructed by Mr Aonghus McCarthy solicitor appeared for the defendant.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court his application was to return the accused for trial on the charges to the next sittings of Sligo Circuit Court on October 4th with consent of the Director of Public Prosecutions. He was released on bail.