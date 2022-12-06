Beggar on Sligo street had a smart phone and over €500

The case was outlined at Sligo District Court at Sligo Courthouse.

A man who was begging on the streets of Sligo has been fined €50, at the district court.

Armando Zafaran of NFA pleaded guilty to a charge of begging and obstructing the free passage of persons at O’Connell Street on August 17th last year.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court the defendant was begging on the footpath with a sign saying: “I am very hungry”.

He had a paper cup in front of him. Gardai moved him but he returned.

The defendant had €433 in coins, a Smart Phone and €120 in notes which were taken from him.

Defence Solicitor Tom MacSharry said the defendant was a Romanian national who was only here over a year and was intending to return to his native country. The defendant had asked for the return of the monies. He was pleading guilty, and he had no previous convictions.

Judge Deirdre Gearty fined the defendant €50 and directed that the money be returned to him.