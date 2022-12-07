Back seat passenger arrested by Gardaí in Sligo had behaved like a pup says Judge

The case was heard at Sligo District Court sitting at Sligo Courthouse.

A Ballygawley man who, in a drunken state, repeatedly verbally abused Gardaí behaved like an “absolute pup” Sligo District Court heard.

Kevin McGowan, (24) of Riocht na Sí Ballygawley had to be handcuffed due to his “aggressive nature” shortly after gardai arrested him for public order charges on October 7 at Bridge Street.

Gardai had to call for assistance.

The defendant admitted a charge of using threatening and abusive behaviour on October 7 at Bridge Street. A charge of being drunk and a danger to himself and others was struck out.

Sergeant Derek Butler said Garda Finnerty saw the driver and other occupants of a car acting suspiciously. The garda stopped the car to search for drugs. The defendant, who was a back seat passenger, called gardai “f***ing scumbags”.

When he was cautioned and told he was about to be searched he started to swing his arms and again called gardai scumbags.

The defendant was arrested and had to be handcuffed due to his aggressive nature. The defendant had no previous convictions.

Defence Solicitor, Mr John Anderson said the defendant got a lift home from Sligo and was asked to get out of the car. He had drink taken and was not happy.

Mr Anderson said the defendant, a truck driver, had a sum of money in court.

“He behaved like an absolute pup on the night in question and he was drunk and abusive and he called gardai scumbags and had to handcuffed twice,” said Judge Deirdre Gearty.

“He needs to get a hold of himself”.

Judge Gearty said she needed a Probation Report and wondered what the defendant was thinking that he could just throw a few pounds at this matter.

“It’s outrageous behaviour,” said the judge.

Mr Anderson said the defendant was apologising and he was taking the matter very seriously.

The judge said she was putting the case back for a Probation Report to March 21 so the defendant could make a proper apology.

“I want to know what’s going on”.