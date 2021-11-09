Couple return to hotel to celebrate 50th anniversary

The wedding group pictured at The Sligo Park Hotel 50 years later last Saturday.

Last Saturday, 6th November 2021, Vivien and George Draper celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at Sligo Park Hotel. 50 years earlier to the day, on Saturday 6th November 1971, the happy couple had gathered at the same hotel with their family and friends for their wedding reception.

Two years earlier, in Decemeber 1969, the couple met each other at a “social” in St. John’s Hall, John Street, Sligo, and were introduced by well known Sligo man and best man at the wedding, Joe Coulter.

The late Jim Eccles’, The Sligo Champion staff photographer for 44 years, took a photo of the couple on that night in 1969, which was published in the paper the following week.

Vivien reared five children from the family home in Ballincar on the Rosses Point Road, Stuart, Ken, Robert, Niall and Jacqui, and George establised a successful property and insurance business at 10 Stephen Street, Sligo.

They both continue to contribute to many local charities, church and sporting organisations, in a variety of roles, including the Meals on Wheels Service, Sligo Rotary Club and Sligo Rugby Club.