Couple on theft charges from Sligo stores feared being evicted

A couple who admitted a series of thefts, had their cases put back for sentencing at the District Court.

Michael Furey (35) of Cornmill Park, Ballymote pleaded guilty to stealing Burbury Touch Perfume valued at €36.50 and a Burbury Woman’s Perfume valued at €22.99 on November 18 2021 from Currid’s Pharmacy, Ballymote. He also pleaded guilty to stealing two Bluetooth Headphones valued at €49 each and a LOL Doll at €39 and two Surprise dolls at €22 each on October 10 2021 at Tesco, O’Connell Street, Sligo.

Co-accused Tanya Hynes (40) also of Cornmill Park pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing a can of Tourpet paint from Rogers Hardware Store, Ballymote on November 18 2021.

She also pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of Jimmy Choo Man Perfume valued at €50 from Currid’s Pharmacy Ballymote.

She is also charged with stealing two Bluetooth Headphones valued at €49 each and a LOL Doll at €39 and two Surprise Dolls at €22 each on October 10 2021 at Tesco O’Connell Street.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court that Michael Furey entered Currid’s Chemist on November 18 2021. He picked up the items and left without paying

The defendant was caught on CCTV and was later found boarding the Sligo to Dublin train. The stolen products were brought back to its owner and were re-saleable.

The court heard the defendant had seven previous convictions and none were for theft. They included public order, assault, trespass and harassment.

Ms Kathleen Henry BL, (for Furey) said the defendant apologised for his actions.

He was losing his home as he was in arrears, and going through difficult times and he thought he could sell the goods to make money. It was a moment of madness and he had not been in trouble since 2019.

The defendant was in a relationship and was living in a hostel and trying to get work and was remorseful and he was prepared to make a donation to charity.

The court heard that his co-accused Tanya Hynes faced identical charges from Tesco on October 10 2021.

On November 18 she stole a bottle of Jimmy Chou from Currid’s Pharmacy and left without paying.

She was caught on CCTV and was later spotted trying to board the Sligo to Dublin train. The goods taken from Tesco by both defendants were not recovered, the court heard.

The paint stolen from Rogers of Ballymote was recovered valued at €25 and was re-saleable.

She had eight previous convictions, but none were for theft. Ms Henry said the defendant was also afraid of losing her home.

She felt under pressure, had to get money, was self medicating and did not realise what was going on. She was living with and looking after her mother who had cancer.

She was a mother-of-four whose ages ranged from 23-17 and apologised for the thefts. Both defendants were willing to pay compensation or make a donation to charity.

Judge Murphy said that both defendants were acting in a criminal conspiracy.

The judge said these were serious matters and she wanted proof of the couple’s financial situation. Furey told the court that he could produce a letter of eviction from his landlord. The case was adjourned to March 2 for an update on the couple’s financial situation and sentencing.