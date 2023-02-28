Sligo

Couple on theft charges from Sligo stores feared being evicted

The case was outlined at Sligo District Court sitting at Sligo Courthouse. Expand

The case was outlined at Sligo District Court sitting at Sligo Courthouse.

A couple who admitted a series of thefts, had their cases put back for sentencing at the District Court.

Michael Furey (35) of Cornmill Park, Ballymote pleaded guilty to stealing Burbury Touch Perfume valued at €36.50 and a Burbury Woman’s Perfume valued at €22.99 on November 18 2021 from Currid’s Pharmacy, Ballymote. He also pleaded guilty to stealing two Bluetooth Headphones valued at €49 each and a LOL Doll at €39 and two Surprise dolls at €22 each on October 10 2021 at Tesco, O’Connell Street, Sligo.

