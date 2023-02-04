County Sligo golf clubs showcase in the US in bid to attract tourists

PIC SHOWS: Tourism companies from Ireland at the PGA Show in Orlando, Florida, with Dermot Carroll (front, fourth left) and Gerry Fox (front, fifth left), both County Sligo Golf Club; Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland (front, second right); Martin Donnelly (front, right) and Paul Mockler (back, left), both Fáilte Ireland; and Keith O’Neill, Enniscrone Golf Club (back, third left).

Tourism Ireland’s golf promotional programme for 2023 kicked off last week at the PGA Show in Orlando, Florida where 31 tourism companies from Ireland took part including County Sligo Golf Club and Enniscrone Golf Club. The PGA Show is one of the biggest golf exhibitions in the United States, attracting more than 10,000 golf professionals and journalists.

Before the PGA Show kicked off, Ireland’s world-class golf was highlighted to some 100 golf pros, buyers and other stakeholders – at a special Ireland Golf Day, sponsored by Tourism Ireland, North & West Coast Links Golf Ireland and SWING Golf Ireland, at the Reunion Resort & Golf Club near Orlando.

On day two of the show, Tourism Ireland organised a panel discussion for influential American golf journalists and travel professionals. Hosted by American sports radio and TV personality Ann Liguori, the panel included former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, as well as Royal Portrush head professional Gary McNeill – providing an excellent opportunity to highlight our superb golf, as well as the fact that The Open will return to Royal Portrush in 2025 and the Ryder Cup will take place at Adare Manor in 2027.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “We were delighted to attend this year’s PGA Show in Orlando. The American golf market remains a priority for Tourism Ireland in 2023 and we will continue to promote Ireland as a top golf destination. We’re also taking every opportunity to highlight the fact that The Open will return to Royal Portrush in 2025 and that Adare Manor will host the Ryder Cup in 2027. Tourism Ireland will be pulling out all the stops once again to leverage the tourism potential of these prestigious sporting events, in the US and in our other important golf markets.

“Golf is the world’s largest sports-related travel market and Tourism Ireland, together with our partners Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI, is working hard to drive home the message that a golfing holiday in Ireland is about much more than a round of 18 holes – the combination of our world-class golf and our unique brand of hospitality plays a key role in attracting American golfers to visit.”