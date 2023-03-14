Sligo

County Leitrim solicitor ‘unable to deal’ with client account deficit reported to be in excess of €500k

Leitrim solicitor who took huge fees from elderly clients is suspended

The Four Courts, Dublin. Expand

Mark Tighe Twitter Email

A Leitrim solicitor, who was last year suspended by the High Court, had run up a deficit in her client accounts of at least €566,000 and owed the Revenue Commissioners €250,000, a Law Society investigation found.

Orla Ellis, daughter of former Fianna Fáil TD John Ellis, was suspended by the High Court last August after an emergency Law Society regulation committee meeting found she acted “dishonestly” in her handling of client funds.

