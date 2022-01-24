County Council gets €3m for new footpath schemes and cycleways

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has allocated €3 million to Sligo County Council to spend on walking and cycling infrastructure this year.

Funding is directed to rural local authorities, with circa 1,200 walking and cycling projects being developed by local authorities across the country.

County Sligo will receive €3,020,000.

Minister of State, Frank Feighan has welcomed the funding.

“I wish to congratulate the relevant officials from Sligo County Council for their excellent application which includes some significant projects including footpaths for Rosses Point, active travel projects in Collooney and Ballisodare and footpath improvements around Sligo city.

“I want to thank Minister Ryan and Naughton who have used a large part of their budgets to finance some very worthy projects to facilitate both walkers and cyclists across county Sligo.

“For many years local authorities complained that there was little or no allocation of funding for footpaths,” concluded Minister Feighan.

Amongst the projects earmarked for funding are footpaths in Strandhill, Grange, Carney (€100,000); footpaths for Ballygawley, Ballintogher, Coolaney (€300,000); footpaths for Enniscrone, Geevagh, Tubbercurry, Sligo City(€300,000); Strandhill R292 & R277 Cycleway (€150,000); Colloney/Ballysadare Active Travel Projects (€300.000); Western Distributor Road Active Travel linkages to Sligo City (€100,000); IT Sligo to Hyde Bridge Walking/Cycling scheme (€50,000); Rosses Point Village Road Footpath Scheme (€300,000); Markievicz Bridge Footbridge Review (€25,000); Clarion Road - Active Travel Facilities (€50,000).

The funbding has also been welcomed by Councillor Marie Casserly.

She said she had been calling for funding for a long time for footpath improvement works in Grange.

She had also motions recently before Sligo County Council about a new cycle route between Strandhill and Rosses Point.

Meanwhile the council says it is making arrangements for the graduated restoration of full access to its offices following the Government announcement on the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Chief Executive Martin Lydon said: ‘Throughout the Covid pandemic there was a collective endeavour to find new ways to engage with our customers and manage our work programme, we still encourage people to avail of our services remotely. While we now look forward to welcoming the public back to our offices, we will do so while still exercising caution to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our customers and staff.’