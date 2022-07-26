Council’s bridge works in North Sligo have been halted after residents’ objections

After weeks of protests from concerned residents in Grange, Sligo County Council have announced that the footpath works taking place on the bridge beside Grange Post Primary school will cease and the development will not be completed.

“The contractor carrying out the Active Travel Scheme works in Grange has advised the council, that due to persistent unauthorised entrance by the public to the site works area, thus causing interference and obstruction of the works, they have been advised to cease works for health and safety reasons. The contractor will make the works area safe, before leaving the site,” a spokesperson for Sligo County Council stated last Thursday.

This comes days after residents in Grange held peaceful protests on the bridge to voice their opposition to the works, to outline that safety concerns had not been addressed, and to demonstrate their dismay that there had been no public consultation in relation to the project.

Speaking at the time of the protest, Patricia Brennan, a concerned resident, said that the reasoning from Sligo County Council that the cost of the project fell below the threshold for required public consultation was not acceptable.

“We’ve had this peaceful protest here because our requests for a representative group of community and councillors to meet and express our concerns has been denied,” she said.

“The result of this is that we are very upset, annoyed, frustrated, and concerned about the works taking place and the impact it will have on our locality and residents. There is a total lack of respect being shown to the locals and frequent road users who will be majorly impacted by the planned footpath on the bridge.”

Major points of concern include the narrowing of the road and the reduction of a two-way road in a one-way road system with Ms Brennan stating she feels this issue has been ‘handled badly’ by Sligo County Council and they asked that work be ceased until the concerns of locals have been listened to and addressed.

“Why in some areas are Sligo County Council providing information and having consultation facilitated with locals before any work can take place? Why is it not policy that every area in the county is treated in the same manner?” she asked.

Ms Brennan stated that this issue dates back a number of years when councillors proposed a walkway on the outside of the bridge which the majority of residents were in favour of.

“They are saying that was rejected but we cannot find out exactly why or how this new option was decided upon without any thought or consultation to the locals it would have impact on. We have major issues with this and we haven’t been able to express those concerns or been treated with respect and listened to,” she said.

“It’s a very regrettable situation and I am sure I speak for others when I say none of us thought we’d end up on this bridge away from our everyday lives trying to get somebody to listen to us. I am hoping, naively or optimistically, that common sense will prevail and Sligo County Council will be open to give us a voice and hear us.”

When asked for comment at the time of protests a spokesperson for the council outlined their reasoning for the initial design as follows:

“The philosophy of Active Travel, which is national policy, is to provide interventions that increase opportunities for walking and cycling and to reduce the dependency on motor vehicles. This philosophy is cemented in the design criteria under the ‘Safe Routes to Schools Programme’ which aims to reduce the dependency on school drop off zones, immediately adjacent to schools.

“The provision of a dedicated footpath from the N15 to the Post Primary School and Sports Complex aims to promote and facilitate walking as a mode of transport and reduce the dependency on the car for short journeys. Parents/guardians will be encouraged to use the car park on the N15 in Grange village as a drop off/collection point for both the school and Sports Complex, thus reducing the number of motorised vehicles using the L-7209 during peak times.

“This footpath scheme was approved by Sligo County Council members at their April plenary meeting, as part of the ‘Schedule of Works for 2022 for Roads, Transportation and Infrastructure for the Municipal District’. Details of the Scheme, which included site location and site layout drawings, were circulated to the Sligo Drumcliffe MD Members and the Post Primary School in early April for comment. No comments were received.”