Councillor calls for the return of 20-minute free parking on Harmony Hill

Cllr Tom MacSharry at the taxi rank on Harmony Hill that provided 20-minute free parking during the pandemic.

The 20-minute free parking spaces at lower Harmony Hill should be reinstated according to Cllr Tom MacSharry.

During the Covid pandemic in order to support local businesses the taxi rank located at Harmony Hill was temporarily converted into short-term free parking spaces, this was implemented with a commitment to taxi representatives that the area would be converted back to a taxi stand once restrictions had been lifted.

However, Cllr MacSharry stated that due to the popularity of the initiative, particularly with elderly people and those with mobility issues, the free parking spaces should be reinstated to accommodate short term and easy access to central Sligo town.

“Events happen and things change, Covid brought in these 20-minute spaces and they were so successful, there is hope from a committee of residents and businesses that the spaces would be brought back,” he said.

Cllr MacSharry acknowledged how reasonable taxi driver representatives had been through difficult changes made during the pandemic but stressed the success of the temporary initiative.

Cllr Declan Bree stated there is an extra responsibility for traffic wardens to ensure that the time limit of these spaces is not abused by road users but highlighted the popularity of the spaces with the general public.

The response from Director of Services Emer Concannon said that currently the Sligo County Council Appointed Stands (Taxi) Bye-Laws 2016 designate the spaces as for use as a taxi stand and that any change in this would require amending the 2016 bye-laws and the Sligo County Council Parking Places Bye-Laws 2018.

Senior Executive Engineer Brian Flynn stated the council have had meetings with taxi representatives and considering Teeling St, once the centre of Sligo’s nightlife scene, is no longer the hub of activity it previously had been, that the Harmony Hill taxi rank is the only stand they have at the east side of town.

However, conceded that it is of most benefit to taxi drivers during the night time, and not during the day when the free spaces were most often utilised. He said discussion around this issue, as well as Sligo town parking bye-laws in general, will take place in early 2023.

Cllr Rosaleen O’Grady stressed the importance of including the Sligo Business Improvement District (BID) in these discussions as they are deeply involved in looking at the needs of taxis and the night time economy.

Mr Flynn stated these discussions will be done in full consultation of all relevant stakeholders including taxi representatives, businesses, traffic wardens, and gardaí.