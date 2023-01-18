Councillor calls for tennis-squash hybrid sport facilities to be brought to Sligo

Sligo could benefit from a Padel 360 Ireland partnership according to Cllr Dara Mulvey.

At the latest meeting of Sligo County Council, Cllr Mulvey described Padel as a sport that is a mixture between tennis and squash and is now the fastest growing sport in the world.

Padel 360 Ireland are rapidly expanding the sport throughout Irish communities and Cllr Mulvey has suggested it be brought to Sligo.

“It is a great form of exercise regardless of age or physical ability, allowing more people to get active,” he stated.

“Excellent space utilisation is made possible by the small court relative to tennis. It’s a social fun game played only in doubles form.

“Players see it as a great way to meet new people while keeping fit and promoting positive mental health.

“The massive success of this sport has been demonstrated in South Dublin’s Bushy Park Club that is operating in a financially self-sufficient way and is consistently oversubscribed.”

Cllr Mulvey said that it is a sport suitable for all ages and he would hope for good engagement from the council should an opportunity to bring it to Sligo arise.

Physical activity in all forms has incredible benefits according to Cllr Paul Taylor who also stressed the social and mental health benefits of bringing such a sport to the county.

Cllr Marie Casserly supported the motion and suggested the Sligo Sport & Recreation Partnership may be interested in assisting in its role out.

The response from Director of Services John Moran stated: “The Council has not had any contact from Padel 360 Ireland seeking such a partnership. The Council will advise them that if they wish to outline their proposal in more detail, the matter will be examined.”