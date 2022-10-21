Councillor calls for improvement works to the top road in Strandhill

An assessment report for works on the R292 top road in Strandhill village will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

Cllr Arthur Gibbons stressed the need for improvement work on the road which he stated which brings people to the ‘major tourist attraction’ of Strandhill.

“I am now calling on the Roads Department of Sligo County Council to bring forward a full progress report on the works that are essential in the interest of health and safety to upgrade the R292 top road Strandhill Village,” he said.

Cllr Gibbons said this is an issue that has been tabled on a number of occasions and it was previously suggested the works would be funded off developmental charges or potentially through the Active Travel Scheme.

“Realistically anywhere else in the country if there’s a major tourist attraction the road would be up to scratch,” he said.

In response Director of Services Emer Concannon stated: “The Active Travel Team has appointed Consultants to progress the design of Active Travel interventions for Strandhill Village. The section of the R292 which lies within the 50 kph speed limit (that is St. Anne’s Church as far as the junction of the R292 / L-35053 Carrowdough) is included in the Consultants brief.

“In conjunction with our Active Travel Team and the National Transport Authority (NTA), the design team is working on the preparation of an Options Assessment Report, which we anticipate will be completed circa Q1 2023.”