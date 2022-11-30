Councillor calls for energy ratings in Caltragh estate

The houses in Caltragh Crescent are not energy efficient and require funding for full Building Energy Rating (BER) certificates according to Cllr Arthur Gibbons.

Cllr Gibbons said that considering the rising cost of coal, oil, and electricity, BER ratings should be carried out in this area and provision should be made to have all defective windows and doors in the estate replaced.

“With the rising cost of living there is so much people have to sacrifice, and they are losing the best part of the heat out of their windows and doors and this needs to be addressed,” he said.

The response from Director of Housing Jim Molloy stated that out of the 68 houses in Caltragh Crescent updated BER ratings are required for 16 of them.

“The council will arrange for BER assessments on these houses to be carried out in 2023, if funding allows. The council will in due course in 2023 also arrange for an inspection of the windows and doors in the estate to be carried out,” he stated.