‘Corruption’ remarks about Holohan job issue can’t legally be struck from the Oireachtas record, TD Marc McSharry insists

Sligo/Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry has insisted the Oireachtas Health Committee does not have the legal right to strike from the record his claims made on Wednesday over the appointment of Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan to a role in Trinity College.

In a letter to the committee, Mr MacSharry said chairman and Sinn Féin TD Sean Crowe is not entitled to remove his comments from the record.

“It is my and indeed all Oireachtas members entitlement to speak as we wish and within the bounds of parliamentary privilege,” he said.

“My utterances and that of any member at today’s (Wednesday’s) meeting or any meeting must be precisely and accurately recorded and remain a matter of public record on the transcripts of the Joint

Oireachtas Health Committee into perpetuity. It cannot be altered and to say otherwise is incorrect,” he added.

The TD said any member or individual can disagree with his opinion but the chairman did not have the power to strike it from the record.

“While we can sometimes be forgiven for thinking we are becoming a totalitarian regime I am glad and indeed relieved to say that we still have freedom of speech and parliamentary privilege to support it within the Oireachtas,” he said.

“My comments today reflect the contempt with which ordinary people are being treated by the appalling absence of any semblance of appropriate governance, process, procedure or public respect when it comes to certain actions and activities at a senior level within our Civil Service and Government. I believe it is unbecoming a true democracy and must be addressed,” he added.

Mr MacSharry asked that the record of his comment be “preserved as uttered, unaltered into perpetuity in line with the founding traditions of our democracy”.

He had accused Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and Department of Health Secretary General Robert Watt of “corruption” for the way €2m a year was committed to fund Dr Holohan’s proposed Trinity College research post.

Mr MacSharry made the accusation after Mr Watt said he provided the commitment in a letter to Trinity College without first telling the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly or Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

In an exchange at the Oireachtas Health Committee Mr MacSharry said: “What is coming across here and I have to fundamentally disagree with my colleague Deputy Lahart in this. This, to me is corruption by any objective analysis unbecoming both of you in your expertise and professionalism in other ways.”

He accused Mr Watt of “retro engineering” a position for “somebody and seeking to bounce the Government into it until there was pandemonium in the Dáil about it.”

He told them “you people” needed to accept there is an elected parliament. Mr Watt later said he took issue with the term “you people”.

Some members of the committee said they did not want to associated with the accusation of “corruption”.

Chairman Sean Crowe said he would erase it from the record.