Contract signed for Sligo’s new €3.8m Queen Maeve Square

Chief Executive of Sligo County Council Martin Lydon and Finbarr Fox of Fox Building & Engineering Ltd. at the contract signing at Concil HQ, Riverside.

Computerised drawing of the completed Queen Maeve Square by BDP Architects.

Paul Deering

Work could start as early as January on Sligo’s new Queen Maeve Square with contracts signed this week.

The redevelopment of Stephen Street car park into a civic and cultural amenity will be a huge asset for Sligo for years to come, according to CE of Sligo County Council Martin Lydon.

