Contemporary Sligo harpist BRÍDÍN on finding creativity in solitude

Sligo musician and contemporary harpist BRÍDÍN tells Stephen Holland about her music, the limitlessness of the harp, and how being a funeral director influences her creativity

Brid McGowan.

Brid McGowan.

Brid McGowan.

Brid McGowan.

West Sligo native and harpist BRÍDÍN says her music acts as the perfect emotional outlet when life gets tough.

The multi-instrumentalist contemporary musician spoke to The Sligo Champion about the way living in Sligo has influenced her music, the boundless possibilities of the harp, and how working as a funeral director and embalmer feeds into her creative expression.

