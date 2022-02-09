Construction begins on €2.3m Collooney school extension

Fionn Gilmartin turns the sod for the construction of a new extension at Scoil Mhuire Agus Iosaf in Collooney. Also pictured from left to right are: Paul Colreavy, Principal of Scoil Mhuire Agus Iosaf, Daniel Kilfeather Quantity Surveyor, Fr. Pat Peyton Chairperson, John Fahy Nolan and Quinlan Architects, Robert McKelvey and John O’Malley of McKelvey Construction Ltd.

Construction on an extension to Scoil Mhuire Agus Iosaf in Collooney, with a contract value of €2.3 million has commenced.

The successful contractors from the tender process are McKelvey Construction Ltd.

Following the amalgamation of the former boys’ and girls’ schools in 2014, the now co-educational school has continued to operate on two separate sites.

The much needed extension will finally bring both schools together on the one site.

The extension comprises six classrooms, two special education teaching rooms, a multi-purpose room and an ASD classroom with a sensory room and sensory garden.

Staff and pupils alike are looking forward to the major extension being completed having been housed in prefabricated classrooms for many years.

The sod was turned on the site last Friday by pupil Fionn Gilmartin.