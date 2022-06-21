Conference highlights work at Sligo’s Hazelwood forest

Recent biodiversity restoration works that have been taking place at Hazelwood were showcased at the National Biodiversity Conference at Dublin Castle this week.

At the last conference in 2019, Coillte committed to investing €500,000 in the restoration of Hazelwood as one of the conference’s ‘Seeds for Nature’ projects.

Ciarán Fallon, Director of Coillte Nature said: “Hazelwood is a site of very high biodiversity value on a European scale, and the restoration works carried out here will see that this special habitat can thrive into the future.”

There are a variety of habitats at Hazelwood, with a rare alluvial woodland to the north of the woods, which is regularly flooded by the Garavogue.

The overall aim of the ‘Restoring Hazelwood’ project is to manage invasive species and increase the proportion of native species throughout the woodland. In the last two years, over 30ha (75 acres) have been cleared of invasive rhododendron and laurel with a further 10ha to be cleared this year.

Increasing Native Species To increase the percentage of native species, a thinning will be carried out later in the summer using Continuous Cover Forestry (CCF) principles. Visitors to the woodland will see that trees have already been selected for removal: individual or small groups of non-native trees such as beech, sycamore and hemlock have been marked with an orange slash.

Removing these trees will allow more sunlight to reach the forest floor allowing natural regeneration of trees, shrubs and ground vegetation, as well as giving more space to native trees already growing in the forest canopy.

In some areas where non-native trees are removed, groups of native species will be planted to accelerate the regeneration process.

An area near the entrance to the woodland that was planted with ash in the 1990s is suffering severe ash-dieback, and these trees will be felled and new native trees planted in their place. This will create the conditions for the woodland to become more diverse in future, in terms of tree size, age and species.

Nature Walk for Biodiversity Week Coillte Nature’s Ecological Lead Declan Little recently led a nature walk around Hazelwood during Biodiversity week.

The walk was well attended by locals and visitors to the area, including members of Hazelwood Heritage Society who shared information about the rich history of the site.

Local Independent councillor Marie Casserly attended the walk and said:“It was like being in Hazelwood for the first time ever seeing trees and plants in a whole different light and a history lesson included that made it a most interesting event.”