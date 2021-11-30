Concerns about safety of women on nights out

The 2019 launch of Ask for Angela in Sligo was the start of a new campaign to help people feel safer on nights out.

As Covid-19 came along and forced the closure of bars and venues, the people behind the initiative in Sligo are now hoping to properly get it under way with night-life coming back, although not to the same extent as previously.

The Sligo Champion described the campaign in 2019 as: “Ask for Angela is a campaign which was started in 2016 and used by bars and other venues to keep people safe from sexual assault or uncomfortable situations.

“When an establishment uses the program, a person who believes themselves to be in danger can ask for ‘Angela’, a fictitious member of the staff.

“The staff will then help the person get home discreetly and safely by either escorting them to a different room, calling them a taxi and escorting them to it, or by asking the other party member to leave the establishment.”

The local campaign was launched on International Human Rights Day in 2019, and was attended by all interested parties including Sligo Gardai, Sligo BID and more.

It was put on hold to some extent, or at least the roll-out was, but now that people can socialise again, co-founders JoAnne Neary and Caroline Forde have decided that now is the time to push it again.

JoAnne told The Sligo Champion: “With places reopening I think it’s really important that we go back to highlight the prevalence of sexual violence, sexual assault and what sort of feelings that instils in young people, particularly young women when they’re out in town.

“When we spoke about this initially, we really want to roll this out because we really want to raise awareness of the prevalence of sexual assault on nights out, but also we feel really strongly that people have the right to go out and have a safe night out without getting harassed, without being assaulted, without being in fear. We want to prevent that.”

Councillor Gino O’Boyle has worked in night-time venues for years. And as a member of security, he is all too aware of what happens on nights out.

The increase in reports of drink spiking, and the emergence of a twisted trend involving spiking using an injection, has only exasperated people’s concerns about what could happen to them on a night out.

Cllr. O’Boyle added: “When we would have been asked what can we do to help previously, we’d ring the guards or that.

“Now that we have the Ask for Angela initiative, when people are feeling unsafe in an environment, it can only be a step forward. The problem in pubs now is that staff are on a constant turnover, it should be all door security that have to do the small amount of training for it.

“Students in high numbers are coming back, there’s ample opportunity there for people to spike drinks. It’s probably more in the student community. The worrying part of that is the IT is going to become a Technological University, so that’s going to be more people going there. It’s all good and well pubs doing the ‘Ask for Angela’ initiative but the worrying part is the house parties that go on.”

Cllr. O’Boyle added that in recent weeks there has been some queries, with people coming forward saying they have been spiked.

“The last couple of weeks since the pubs opened late we’ve had a couple of queries about it and people have come forward about being spiked. That’s not just in one or two pubs, that’s in the majority of pubs since they were reopening late. Pubs are only open late three weeks.

“What’s going on? Where are these people coming out of? In the last three weeks alone, I think it’s disgraceful. I have got in touch with the IT to see if they would be willing to do something on the campaign in the IT.

“There’s thousands of students. I think if you had that campaign out there in the IT you might have more women coming forward. I’ve worked in bars for 20 years, I’ve got that multiple times and all we can do is ring the guards. When we did do it down in the Mayor’s Parlour, that was before Covid.

“Half the staff that work in pubs are now gone. When pubs can reopen again late, hopefully all the staff that will be there, especially security, know about the Ask for Angela initiative. We’re the frontline, we’re the front doors. One of the big issues at the end of the night is when we leave the doors, you’ve creeps staying around pub entrances waiting in cars saying ‘I’ll give you a lift home’. I think the guards are understaffed for that, I think it’s something that could be worked on.”

Contact has been made with two pubs where training will be piloted. The initiative will then be rolled out, as contact will be made with all pubs who expressed an interest previously and some news ones too.

All staff working in these venues will be trained in the initiative so that everyone is aware of the steps to take should they see something, or should someone approach them feeling in danger. Dr. Caroline Forde is a postdoctoral researcher with the Centre for Global Women’s Studies at NUI Galway.

She relayed one first-hand experience to The Sligo Champion: “I remember being in Galway after nightclub closing time and I saw a girl half-in, half-out of a taxi and my radar was straight away up so I went over and four guys were trying to pull this girl into a taxi.

“When I intervened they got verbally abusive, I can handle that, but eventually I just said to them ‘I’m not going to close this taxi door until you leave’ and they did eventually. The girl could barely speak, let alone stand.

“I asked her if she wanted to get into this taxi and she was shaking her head. It’s terrible, you’d nearly need a vigilante group going around. These things are happening constantly.

“That won’t be reported. The cases we know about, are really high and on top of that there’s all the cases that people don’t report. We really want to get the campaign up and running and raise awareness and to show that this is not acceptable.

“At the moment unfortunately there is an implicit acceptance, even in some cases explicit. None of these things are acceptable.”

The shift in narrative is taking longer than most would have hoped. Victim blaming still exists. And the fact that women still feel as though they have to take measures to avoid any danger suggests that society is not doing enough to deter the perpetrators.

JoAnne added that social norms need to be questioned, and people need to accept that certain things are not acceptable. A cultural shift needs to happen in order to make a difference.

She said: “There are also implicit and internalised codes that we have inside our heads. What’s acceptable behaviour, what’s acceptable sexual behaviour for women is something that will always be over analysed, even though we’re not meant to be sexual beings at all.

“I think it’s something that needs to be pushed very pro-actively because there’s a lot of internalised social norms that I think a lot of us have.

“You can’t blame people for automatically thinking ‘well where were you’ because we’ve been conditioned to think that we need to take it upon ourselves to make sure we’re safe when really the onus should be on the perpetrator to not sexually assault people, not to be handsy.

“There’s a normalised thing, it’s acceptable to be handsy on a night out. When actually, it’s not. It’s never acceptable.

“You’d like to think that there’s a shift. If you look at the #MeToo movement, a noisy, prominent movement across the globe. That would give you some hope.

“On the ground, I think there’s a cultural shift that still needs to happen. The Ask for Angela campaign is part of that. I would go as far as saying preventing rape is a very low bar, we want to prevent all sorts of harassment when people are on a night out. People are on edge at the thoughts of these things happening. People are uncomfortable. The Sligo Ask for Angela will even create awareness abut what acceptable behaviours are.”

Cllr. O’Boyle believes that more and more women are realising what is acceptable and what isn’t, but he adds that men need to change their behaviour.

Women are, he says, coming forward saying that they have concerns about their safety on nights out.

He said: “It’s the first time in 20 years that I’ve been working on the door that women have come forward and were worried. Twenty years is a long time.

“I know that the spiking is the new thing with the injection, but also leaving your drink down when you should be able to leave your drink down and go for a dance, and these people coming up around the place and just dropping something in it.

“That could be before you leave the house. I’ve often seen people come to the door at 11 and you have to put them in a taxi. You can only imagine what goes on that you can’t see. I’m not sure the norm is changing. I think the female aspect is changing, where they are more alert to what’s going on but I think lads are still thinking it’s only a bit of craic. But it’s not.

“The last time (someone raised concerns) was about three weeks ago where they were worried about going out. There’s actually a group coming forward about it.

“They’re only second years, you have years ahead of them and then first years coming behind them. There is a lot of people who go to pubs just to creep on women. These people see somebody drunk.

“There is sexual assaults happening in pubs, but people are afraid to come forward. It’s not just students doing it, or young fellas. It’s every age group.

Caroline added: “It’s male entitlement that’s the problem. Those norms around masculinity, most men don’t adhere to them. There are too many who do.

“The way they see it is they’re entitled to sex. And they can have and do what they want. We need to tackle those patriarchal norms of masculinity of entitlement, of dominance.

“That’s what’s underlying this. It’s an abuse of power.”

The involvement of men such as Cllr. O’Boyle is key to tackling these issues, and calling out the perpetrators.

“We acknowledge that we also need men like Gino coming forward to be champions for change to say ‘you know what lads, this is not on’,” said JoAnne. “I think that’s important. We’ve always been supported by Gino. That’s needed as well. The men are needed to challenge those imbalances of power as well.

“There’s enough responsibility on women as it is without the added responsibility for changing unacceptable behaviour and the carry on of men.”

The founders of the local branch of the initiative are waiting for more feedback before the roll-out can take place.

One they get that feedback, it will be finalised and piloted with two establishments. And once that is complete, it will be fully rolled out. It is hoped that in the new year it will be rolled out.

“We just have to keep talking and keep challenging. It’s not enough not to be a rapist, you need to be fighting against this.,” Caroline said.

“You need to be standing against this. We cover all victims, it’s predominately women but all victims of sexual violence.

“Just that real need to break down those barriers too because there are a lot of young men who will say it on an individual basis but they might be embarrassed to challenge their friends in a pub or a group. It’s to build that confidence. Having men like Gino is so important, to give men that confidence to do that.”

JoAnne concluded: “We would appreciate people trying to normalise the conversation around sexual assault, challenging rape myths. If there’s one thing I could say is start with the default setting that if someone discloses something to you just believe them. And it is never ever their fault.

“It is always the perpetrator’s fault. Believe survivors. We want people to go out and have a safe night out.”

Supports are available. The Sligo Rape Crisis Centre can be contacted on freephone 1800 750 780.

The Domestic Violence Advocacy Service, DVAS, can be contacted on 071-9141515.

The 16 days of activism against violence against women began on 25th of November and will continue until the 10th of December.

As part of this, DVAS is organising a flash mob in partnership with Sligo Ask for Angela.

The flash mob will take place on Friday December 3rd in Wine Street Car Park outside Boots.

There will be a number of people involved, including some from IT Sligo.

All members of the public are invited to join in should they wish. A fun and creative form of political activism, flash mobs are disruptive, participatory and engaging. All you have to do is dance or clap along.

Sligo Ask for Angela founders Caroline and JoAnne can be contacted by email via sligoaskforangela@yahoo.com or check out the Facebook page ‘Sligo Ask for Angela’.