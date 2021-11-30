Sligo

Concerns about safety of women on nights out

The ‘Ask for Angela’ initiative is to get up and running in the new year.

Jessica Farry

The 2019 launch of Ask for Angela in Sligo was the start of a new campaign to help people feel safer on nights out.

As Covid-19 came along and forced the closure of bars and venues, the people behind the initiative in Sligo are now hoping to properly get it under way with night-life coming back, although not to the same extent as previously.

Privacy