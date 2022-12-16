Concern that some school bus seats in Sligo are not being utilised

There is concern that school bus seats in Sligo are not being utilised according to Cllr Thomas Healy.

Cllr Healy requested the Department of Transport carry out a survey to find out how many students are availing of their school bus service on a daily basis.

He stated that the free bus places announced last year for students was welcome but it did not consider capacity concerns, he said in the future it’s important to ensure there are enough places available and a survey to discover exactly how many need the bus every day would help with this.

Cllr Healy called for 10,000 extra spaces nationally and said properly planned bus services to schools such as in Coola would alleviate parking problems faced by parents and guardians at drop off and collection times.

Cllr Dara Mulvey said it is frustrating for those who have been denied a place to see buses just three quarters full while they are struggling every day to plan their work around bringing students to and from school.

Cllr Marie Casserly said that while the system was overloaded when the free places were announced, over 100,000 applications have now been processed, however she said the ‘whole system needs to be overhauled’.