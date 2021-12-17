Concern over late night disturbances at The Mall in Sligo

The increase in anti-social behaviour along The Mall in Sligo town that is disturbing the residents of the area needs to be addressed, last week’s meeting of the Joint Policing Committee was told.

The issue was brought to the JPC meeting by Fine Gael Councillor Sinead Maguire, after several complaints by residents who have complained of the noise levels and general disturbance late at night since the return of students.

Cllr Maguire told the meeting: “I think after Covid and when things resumed the residents realised the extent to which their daily lives are being impacted by regular and persistent anti-social behaviour. Anti-social behaviour doesn’t really cover it, I have a list of activity that happens on The Mall on a regular basis.

“The most serious would be threatening and abusive and intimidating behaviour that happens regularly to any resident who asks people to move on from their doorstep. Many of these families have young children and it’s a very difficult environment to raise them in.

“Two house owners have had their cars written off because there was vandalism.

“The insurance companies wrote off the cars so they can’t even park their cars in front of their homes anymore.”

Cllr. Maguire added that alongside these matters, there’s also littering, broken glass and drug and alcohol use along with public urination.

Residents of The Mall have come together to form an association, and recently met with representatives of An Garda Síochana.

“Our first port of call was to meet with the Gardai to see what could be done from their perspective and they were very happy that an increased visible presence was agreed. That would be the start of it. I think this is something that needs a wider approach,” Cllr Maguire said.

Cllr Maguire suggested establishing a forum with the many parties affected.

“I’d ask that we establish a forum with the businesses, residents and with the IT to see how we can approach and best address this.

“Really it needs engagement and awareness project within the IT.

“Of course students are welcome, of course businesses need to run and that’s totally acknowledged by the businesses, but they are doing so in an environment in which people are living and they have to be mindful of people’s rights to a quiet enjoyment of their home.”

It’s not just residents of The Mall who are impacted, added Councillor Gino O’Boyle, who said the issues also happen in Dartry View and City View where a number of elderly people live, as people go through O’Boyle Park late at night.

“The outdoor multi-gym has been damaged many times,” said Cllr. O’Boyle.

He added: “Also going over Forthill at night time we have the same issues with students being loud, noisy, kicking bins down, breaking bottles and going over Ash Lane.

“I agree with Councillor Maguire but I think the IT needs to be taking more responsibility on this.

“At night time, it’s not the bars, it’s just the way people go home. That’s why I think the IT and student accommodation needs to take more responsibility for what’s going on.”

Gail McGibbon, CEO of Sligo BID raised concerns about the establishment of a new group, the purple flag group within Sligo BID who deal with the evening and night time economy in Sligo.

“We have a group which is the purple flag group, and the purple flag group are the evening and night time economy place management group which has had the award since 2015.

“It is a cross sector group, it’s supported from the Chief Superintendent all the way down to the business and community Gardai, it’s supported by the evening and night time operators in the town centre,” she said.

She added: “We’re about to start a conversation and a meeting with the students union to bring the SU on board.

“It was one of the areas that we were missing on our partnership. The partnership has been together since 2015, our renewal is due in January.

“I’m not sure that we need to set up another group, we just need to have the conversation move within the purple flag.

“It’s peaks and valleys on The Mall, it’s a challenge in the fact that it’s a business and residential environment and that it’s in an evening, night time economy environment with a resident population.”

She issued her concerns over how this issue would be addressed upon the application for renewal of the purple flag in the new year, as media coverage would bring more attention to the issue and she believes it will come up.

“A partnership approach within an existing structure that has been together for six years and has addressed some issues head on that were negatively impacting our evening and night-time economy operations in the town centre and we would be most welcome to have that conversation,” added Ms McGibbon.

Councillor Marie Casserly agreed with Cllr. Maguire, and stressed the need for the issue to be sorted as soon as possible.

“I think this has escalated over the last while, and it’s no harm for them to reminded. Any kind of co-operation with the IT would be welcomed.

“I know from what Gail is saying that you don’t want it to jeopardise the purple flag and the great work that has been done and I’m sure it won’t.

“If this is caught early, I’m sure that the problem will be solved before it gets out of hand. It is definitely something that needs to be tackled.”

Cllr. Maguire’s motion received huge support, with Cllr. Tom Fox adding that the incidents are not acceptable.

“The Mall historically was always a very busy place in the night life economy, the pandemic has changed the way a lot of people have done business. It’s great to see the issue being addressed. It needs to be addressed. We need to get the message across that this is not acceptable.”

Before closing the discussion, Cllr. Maguire said she had been contacted by people from Abbey Quarter to Hazelwood, with all areas of town impacted. Although, she added, The Mall seems to be ‘the epicentre’.

“There can be hundreds of people there. I think because of the nature of it, it acts like a funnel where people gather and might be coming out of other places but they tend to stop and hang out on The Mall.

“My suggestion is in no way to deflect from the great work of the Purple flag and we’ve all been very supportive of that, but I think this is something separate that needs to be addressed and perhaps it’s something that the purple flag could feed into.

“These people have put up with an awful lot, I don’t think it’s helping the town. I do see the IT as being a major player in this. I have touched base with them,” she said.