Concern over late night disturbances at The Mall in Sligo

Residents not happy with the level of noise late at night and acts of vandalism including damage to cars

Scene from The Mall, Sligo this week.

By Jessica Farry

The increase in anti-social behaviour along The Mall in Sligo town that is disturbing the residents of the area needs to be addressed, last week’s meeting of the Joint Policing Committee was told.

The issue was brought to the JPC meeting by Fine Gael Councillor Sinead Maguire, after several complaints by residents who have complained of the noise levels and general disturbance late at night since the return of students.

