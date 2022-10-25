Concern for two teenage brothers missing from Sligo area

Gardaí in Sligo are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year-old Callan Larkin and his 13 year-old brother Kraig Larkin. Callan and Kraig were last seen in Sligo Town on Saturday.

Callan is described as being 6’3” in height with a medium build, black hair and blue eyes. Kraig is 5’7” with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Callan Larkin.

When last seen Callan was wearing a black Nike top and black tracksuit bottoms. It is unknown what Kraig was wearing.

It is believed that Callan & Kraig may be in the Ballybrack area of Dublin.

Gardaí are concerned for their safety.

Anyone with information on Callan or Kraig’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí at Sligo on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



