Concern for public access to Sligo neolithic monument after sale of site to private buyer

A recent bid by the State to purchase an area of 23.5 acres on Cairns Hill, Sligo, on which a significant neolithic monument is located was unsuccessful and it is understood that a private individual has purchased the lands.

Expressing disappointment with the outcome, Cllr Declan Bree said: “The failure by the state to purchase the lands at Carns means that the monument remains on private lands with no public right of way to it.”

“I am particularly disappointed because I have been highlighting the importance of this monument and the need for public access to it at numerous Council meetings over the past 18 years.Time and time again I asked the Council to liaise with the Office of Public Works to investigate the possibility of developing a walking route to the cairn and I pointed out that in addition to allowing public access to an important archeological site which has a strong association with local mythology, the area adjacent to the cairn, above the Fox’s Den, also provides a panoramic view of the Sligo urban area and its environs.

“In more recent time the Carraroe and District Regeneration Association also lobbied and campaigned to have the area taken into public ownership so as a structured walk could be provided.

“However the failure of the State to purchase the lands was confirmed in the Dail last week by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Mr Darragh O’Brien. Replying to questions on the issue from my colleague the Donegal Independent T.D. Thomas Pringle, the Minister said: ‘My Department, working with the Office of Public Works (OPW), and in partnership with the Local Authority, made a bid earlier this year for the purchase of a folio of land at Carns that included a passage tomb dating to the Neolithic period.

“The monument is protected under the National Monuments Acts as a Recorded Monument but it is not a national monument in State care. The bid was based on a valuation by OPW and on an archaeological and operational assessment that the monument would be an excellent addition to the portfolio of monuments in state care in Sligo, adding to the ensemble of Neolithic passage tombs, many of which are already in State care, and which characterise the Sligo landscape. Unfortunately, the vendor chose to not accept the bid put forward at the time. The monument is on private land and there is no public right of way to it,” the Minister said.

“All we can hope for now” said Cllr Bree, “is that the private individual who purchased the land may sympathetically consider a request to permit the construction of a walkway to allow public access to the monument.”