Community unites in the hope of capturing neighbour Tom Niland’s attackers

Searches took place in West Sligo last Sunday. Expand

Searches took place in West Sligo last Sunday.

By Stephen Holland

Gardaí, along with Civil Defence and the community of Skreen and Dromore West, carried out searches on Sunday near the home of retired farmer Thomas Niland (73) who remains fighting for his life at SUH.

Mr. Niland was the victim of what Gardaí have described as a “callous and cowardly” aggravated burglary carried out at his home by masked perpetrators on January 18.

