Community unites in the hope of capturing neighbour Tom Niland’s attackers

Gardaí, along with Civil Defence and the community of Skreen and Dromore West, carried out searches on Sunday near the home of retired farmer Thomas Niland (73) who remains fighting for his life at SUH.

Mr. Niland was the victim of what Gardaí have described as a “callous and cowardly” aggravated burglary carried out at his home by masked perpetrators on January 18.

The ferocity of the vicious attack has sent shockwaves throughout the entire community.

The search was organised by Dromore West Local Seán Rowlette who liaised with Gardaí to scour the roadside along the N59, between Doonflynn, Dromore West and the route leading up to Lough Easkey where Mr Niland’s discarded wallet had been found some days after the burglary.

Mr. Rowlette said that the idea for a search initially started on social media and before long the entire community was willing to come on board.

Speaking on Sunday before setting off on the search, he saiid they were hoping to find anything at all that might be useful to the investigation but stressed they were particularly interested in finding Tom’s phone.

Gardaí believe its retrieval could be critical to their investigation. This would likely show his movements leading up to the attack and provide vital information.

The search began early Sunday morning, and on the cold and rainy day, approximately 30 Gardaí, 30 members of the public, and 12 members of the Civil Defence gathered to try and do everything they could to assist in the case.

“We’ve seen loads of people here today, the weather is not suitable but we’re fine. I am from the area and I knew Tom to see and say hello to, he’s a lovely man and a gentle giant,” Mr. Rowlette said.

He stressed that everyone in the community is numb and in shock and that he felt compelled to try and organise something that would do some good.

“I don’t think people’s minds will ease until these perpetrators are caught.

“We feel helpless and like there’s nothing we can do that will help Tom. If we can contribute to catching them it will be something for us.”

The public and Civil Defence gathered at James Foy Auto Service, a garage in Dromore West, to be briefed by Gardaí before the search.

The atmosphere was sombre as people discussed the details of Tom’s attack and the fear in the community is palpable.

Mr. Niland suffered horrific injuries to his head and body and after the assault was forced to crawl from his home out onto the main road in search of help.

Local Councillor Michael Clarke spoke about the sense of frustration among the community.

“There’s a number of volunteers here today, we had to restrict them because there’d be hundreds of people here carrying out searches if they were permitted to come,” he said.

“We had a job making sure too many didn’t come because we want to do everything to ensure that if information is gathered it’s done in a proper manner that suits the Gardaí, it is important that we’re led by Gardaí,” he said shortly before the search was due to begin.

“Maybe after this operation has concluded there could be a follow up search with the community to see if anything further can be found,” he suggested.

Cllr. Clarke said Mr. Rowlette contacted him about conducting a search and they agreed to liaison with Gardaí to ensure it was organised with a proper structure so that if evidence was found it would be in the proper way.

“We know that evidence was found along this area, and we are presuming Tom was in Tubbercurry that morning. We’re searching the area and the lake to see if there is anything else, maybe balaclavas, clothes, or the phone.”

Cllr. Clarke said that he has known Mr. Niland his entire life.

“I often visited his farm. Whenever I met Tom, we would always speak even though he was a shy man. We miss him desperately.”

There is great pressure on Gardaí to solve this case, according to Cllr. Clarke, who said that a resolution is needed “to put people’s minds at ease.”

“If the culprits are brought to justice people will be able to relax in their homes. At the moment older people are talking to me and saying they are sitting ducks and asking what is going to be done to protect them,” he said.

He highlighted that over the past three or four months there had been a large number of break-ins occurring in the area that has added to a sense of anxiety in the community.

“As the traffic came back into these roads after the pandemic it seems to have given cover to these people, there has been an uptake in activity.

“I think it’s important that we acknowledge that we hear the concerns of our older people who live alone, especially in rural areas, and we are actively trying to support them,” he said.

“People want to see proper punishments for people that carry out horrific crimes in people’s homes, when they assault them and damage them. People tell me openly that often perpetrators are never really punished, or they are never caught.

“That’s why it is so important in this case that we get a conviction and there is a proper deterrent put in place.”

The people of Dromore West and Skreen who, once they are briefed and given the go-ahead, are out on the road searching for anything that could be of some use with the constant rain not dampening their sense of duty.

With them, a large amount of assistance was provided with Gardaí searching via horseback, drones with the Garda Sub-Aqua Unit scouring Lough Easkey hoping to gather further evidence.

Also, on the scene were four dogs from the Garda Dog Unit which were brought from Dublin. Dog handler, Garda Alan Cummings said they were “used to assist us in locating items containing human scent.”

He said they were using general purpose Garda dogs who use “their incredibly keen sense of smell” to retrieve articles that might be useful in the investigation.

“It would then be up to the evidence team to decide what items would be relevant.”

Paddy Sheridan, a commander with the Civil Defence, said that while the area had previously been searched, they wanted “to do a second run and make sure everything has been covered.”

“We are the second emergency service, the back-up to major services such as the HSE, An Garda Síochána, and the Local Authority. When we’re needed, we have a team that is trained in search and rescue, that is our responsibility,” he said.

“This attack has sent a ripple through the community, the fact it happened in an area that is very public on the N59 has shocked people.

“A lot of robberies happen in isolated areas, but this was so public and with the fact Tom is in intensive care and on life support everyone is concerned about what happened.”

The search was split into three groups to include Gardaí, the Civil Defence, and members of the public who each carried out detailed searches of the area.

As heavy rain fell, all groups completed their full search with a sense that everyone was doing all they could to try to assist in the capture of the culprits and bring justice to Mr. Niland and his family.