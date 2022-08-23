Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Community saw a run down former pub and decided to turn it into a local hub and café

The Knocknashee Community Hub is a volunteer-run community initiative that offers a space for residents and tourists alike to enjoy all the beauty that south Sligo has to offer. Stephen Holland reports.

Cillian Brennan, winner of the competition to name the Café and design its logo, presented with a prize by Martin Golden and the Hub Committee. Expand
Having a coffee at the Three Hills Café. Expand

Close

Cillian Brennan, winner of the competition to name the Café and design its logo, presented with a prize by Martin Golden and the Hub Committee.

Cillian Brennan, winner of the competition to name the Café and design its logo, presented with a prize by Martin Golden and the Hub Committee.

Having a coffee at the Three Hills Café.

Having a coffee at the Three Hills Café.

/

Cillian Brennan, winner of the competition to name the Café and design its logo, presented with a prize by Martin Golden and the Hub Committee.

sligochampion

A South Sligo community have come together to regenerate a shared space and breathe new life into an old building with the development of the Knocknashee Community Hub.

The initiative, developed by the community of Achonry and Mullinabreena, is fast becoming a hive of rural activity since the collaborative purchase of an unused building in Lavagh, Tubbercurry in 2020. Built on a foundation of community volunteers and donations from supporters, this unique project offers a welcoming and dynamic space for locals and visitors alike to enjoy Sligo South attractions.

Privacy