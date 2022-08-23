Community saw a run down former pub and decided to turn it into a local hub and café

A South Sligo community have come together to regenerate a shared space and breathe new life into an old building with the development of the Knocknashee Community Hub.

The initiative, developed by the community of Achonry and Mullinabreena, is fast becoming a hive of rural activity since the collaborative purchase of an unused building in Lavagh, Tubbercurry in 2020. Built on a foundation of community volunteers and donations from supporters, this unique project offers a welcoming and dynamic space for locals and visitors alike to enjoy Sligo South attractions.

In 2020, the former Knocknashee Inn, a previously thriving bar, restaurant and nightclub came up for public auction. Whilst the building had been unused for several years, the local community believed they could reinstate it to its former glory. After a fundraising campaign totalling €100,000 and the successful purchase of the building, the volunteer led group set about a major regeneration project.

With €20,000 still remaining and a large group of willing volunteers the community were ready to start work on a three phased project to see the development of a café, a multi-purpose function room, and a social club. Phase one and two of the project has now been completed and they are currently working on the development of the social club.

As a community led initiative there was a desire for the local community to be an integral part of the development of the hub space. As such, they asked local schools to help come up with a new name and identity for their café. The successful entry was by Achonry National School student Cillian Brennan whose successful entry ‘The Three Hills Café’ was inspired by the three beautiful hills surrounding the area - Muckelty, Dohern and Knocknashee.

The Three Hills Café is now open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am – 2pm. It’s a volunteer-led café that welcomes locals and visitors to the area to experience the famous friendly and warm environment that the South Sligo community has to offer. Located less than five minutes from the beautiful Knocknashee Hill, patrons can enjoy a refreshing break after a picturesque climb, a visit to the local Saturday Achonry Farmer’s Market or exploring the breathtaking archaeological sites that the surrounding area has to offer. The café has something for everyone and when the weather plays ball, you can even enjoy a cappuccino in the sun at the foot of Knocknashee.

The former nightclub, that was part of the original building, has been transformed into a bright multi-purpose function room ideal for family occasions, exercise classes and hosted speaking events. The space is currently used for events by a number of groups in the community — Coolaney/Mullinabreen and St. Nathys GAA Clubs and was recently the venue for Operation Transformation when 52 people from across the community participated in an eight-week health programme. The space is so dynamic that it also plays host to the monthly, Hoolie at the Hub, where musicians and artists from across the County converge to enjoy music, song, dance and poetry on the first Friday of every month.

Speaking about the Hubs impact in the community, Martin Golden, committee member and volunteer said: “I have attended the Three Hills Café and events in the Function Room on several occasions to enjoy the relaxing atmosphere with neighbours and friends, not forgetting the few sweet treats. I am extremely overwhelmed with what we as a community have achieved.”

The exciting and dynamic Hub space offers so much to its surrounding area. Chairperson with Coolaney/Mullinabreena GAA, Oliver Lee remarked: “Coolaney/Mullinabreena GAA offers its full support for The Knocknashee Community Hub. The revival of an unused building is a very valuable addition to our community and one which we envisage will be widely used by our Club for many events throughout the year.”

This exciting new space is now available for hire for parties, exercise classes, informative talks and can be adapted to suit local needs of our communities.

The building is not the only thing undergoing construction. Teams have been working hard in the background to develop a website for the project. The site will be updated with fundraising milestones, plans for the project, booking forms for events and occasions and images of the extensive work carried out. Visitors to the site will also be able to reminisce with pictures from the building’s previous life.

Never slow to get to work, the committee has its sights firmly set on the third phase of the regeneration, to redevelop the bar and lounge area to be fully functional as a social club. Extensive work and funding are required to enable the development of this section of the facility to the high standard set by the team of passionate volunteers.

The space will be a social amenity for future generations to gather to celebrate family and community events for years to come. The team expects to have the works completed by the end of 2022 based on funding of €140,000. The committee are now calling on members of the community and others across the globe to donate whatever they can to help the project continue to breathe life into the locality. The Knocknashee Hub regeneration is a unique project and one which the committee members, volunteers and community say they are very proud of. They highlight the way it continues to strengthen and enhance the rural locality and breathe life back into the area.

The Three Hills Café is open on weekends all year round so pop in for a visit and every treat you purchase means further progress of this unique rural development. For more information or to donate to the development of the hub visit www.knocknasheecommunityhub.ie/