Community rallies around owners of popular Carrick-on-Shannon pub gutted by fire

There was no one in the premises when the fire broke out.

The pub was extensively damaged by fire in the early hours of last Sunday morning. Pic: Carl Brennan.

A Carrick-On-Shannon Fine Gael councillor said the fire which gutted an iconic pub in the town, was a big blow to the owners and to the town itself.

Fine Gael Councillor Finola Armstrong McGuire added that the best wishes and support of the community would be with the Whelan family who run the pub.

Ging’s bar in Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon which is a popular venue with visitors from Sligo and all over the region, went ablaze in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The bar was packed with patrons on Saturday night but there was nobody on the premise when the fire started around 6.30 am in the morning.

The damage caused to the pub has been described as severe and the premises could be out of action for some time.

Ms Armstrong/McGuire, a former chairperson of Leitrim County Council said the pub was “iconic as it had been run as a family pub for over 100 years.

“And while the same family has not been in the pub, the ethos of the pub was family run.

“There are two generations of the current household the Whelans and prior to that the Deignans owned it.

“It is very much a local pub and a very well ran pub that also attracts visitors especially in the summer time.

“A lot of public functions were held there and it is a huge blow to the area and that includes both sides of the bridge in Carrick and Leitrim.”

Councillor Armstrong/McGuire added: “It is an old building, and it is badly burned, and it will be a big job to repair the damage.

“Everyone on the river knows about this pub and it is always very busy.

“There are no car parking facilities, but the patrons still flocked there and that shows its popularity.

“It is the second last point for the train station and definitely a huge attraction to those mooring at the river.

“They did a lot of food and afters for weddings with a very popular garden as a venue.

“All my children had their 21st birthday parties in Ging’s and it is very popular locally.

“Nearly anyone that was at home and not abroad had their 21st in Ging’s.

“And my own daughter worked in the pub for a while as the owner Brendan Whelan gave jobs locally all through the years..

“His father before him was Tom Whelan.

“I heard the news at 8.20 am when I saw a picture on social media and it was a big shock.

“Luckily the family or nobody else were on the premises.

“They ran a very tight ship and a very good ship.

“It is a very popular pub and anyone that travelled through Carrick-On-Shannon by road or river would have noticed it.

“The frame of the building is there but there is a lot of damage.

“But the good will and support of the community in the town and surrounding area will be behind the family in recovering from this heavy blow.

Gardai and the emergency services rushed to the scene of the fire around 6.30 am on Sunday.

Gardai said there were no people on the premises at the time of the blaze.

Traffic on the N4 in the townland of Cortober, Carrick on Shannon, was restricted to one lane in both directions. Gardaí advised early on Sunday morning that delays would occur and recommended drivers plan an alternative route.

The road was later re-opened fully to traffic.

No cause of the fire has been established yet as a clean up operation continues at the premises.