Community endeavour and spirit in Sligo honoured in Cathaoirleach awards

Lorraine Dunleavy , 3rd Class Colaiste Muire, Ballymote, receiving her Cathaoirleach’s award in the category of ‘Young Enterprise’ from Cathaoirleah Cllr Paul Taylor and Cllr Arthur Gibbons.

Principal Killavil NS Bill Carty and former Principal Seána Haughey being presented with their Cathaoirleach’s Awards in the ‘Schools’ category from Cllr Arthur Gibbons and Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Taylor.

Representatives from Castleconnor Community Alert receiving their Cathaoirleach’s Award in the category of ‘Environment & Heritage’ from Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Taylor: Tom Tuffy, Thomas Gilmartin , Trevor Feeney, Chair Castleconnor Community Council. Also included are Cllr Joe Queenan and Cllr Michael Clarke.

Representatives of Eastern Harps GAA Healthy Club team receiving their Cathaoirleach’s Award in the category of ‘Community Group’ from Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Taylor and Councillor Thomas Walsh.

The Cathaoirleach’s Awards for 2021 have been presented to community volunteers across eight categories.

Due to health and safety restrictions, a number of the awards were presented in the various communities, with three awards presented in the County Council Chamber at County Hall, Riverside.

The Cathaoirleach’s Awards Roll of Honour for 2021 is follows:

Schools Winner; Killavil NS presented by Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Taylor

Arts & Culture award; Brendan Tierney presented by Cllr Gino O’Boyle

Sports award: Brian King presented vy Cllr Marie Casserly

Spirit of Sligo award to Val Robus presented by Cllr Declan Bree

Environment award: Castleconnor & Heritage Community Alert presented by Cllr Joe Queenan

Community (Group) award to Eastern Harps GAA Healthy Club presented by Cllr Thomas Walsh

Young Enterprise award to Lorraine Dunleavy, presented by Cllr Arthur Gibbons

Community award (individual) to Brenda O’ Callaghan to be presented early in 2022 by Cllr Rosaleen O’Grady.

The Cathaoirleach Councillor Paul Taylor said: “The Awards scheme was introduced to acknowledge the contribution of volunteers across a wide range of local activity.

“Too seldom as a community do we take the time to formally show our appreciation for the enormous work of our dedicated community volunteers, those people who give so generously of their time, energy and expertise for the common good.

“Over the course of my time in public life, but particularly in my capacity as Cathaoirleach, I have been simply overwhelmed by the magnificent work carried out by our volunteers.

“This Awards ceremony is Sligo County Council’s opportunity to show our gratitude for this invaluable contribution .

“The most effective work we do as an Authority is in conjunction with the community we serve, and our engagement with voluntary groups and associations has been the backdrop to many successful projects.

“It is an honour to be nominated for an award in any field of endeavour, and our community volunteers here this evening have been put forward by people who hold them in great esteem.

“Our committee was genuinely impressed by the scale and quality of voluntary work being carried our around our county by individual and groups. These are the true ‘unsung heroes’ in our society who discreetly go about their business, they invariably shun the limelight, but we publicly applaud and commend them today.

“In bestowing this honour to our award winners, we also recognise the trojan work delivered by countless other individuals and groups all over County Sligo, and that was very evident from the many nomination forms we received. To our Award winners I would say, you are a great resource to your own communities, you should take great pride in the gift your work has bestowed on our society.”

The Cathaoirleach also extended his gratitude to his colleagues on the Cathaoirleach’s Awards Committee ‘for their work in studying the nominations and selecting the eventual winners.