Communication will be key says new patient advocacy coordinator at Sligo University Hosptial

Newly appointed Patient Advocacy and Liaison Service (PALS) Coordinator Catherine Kelly is the first appointment of a PALS Coordinator for Sligo University Hospital.

Sligo University Hospital has announced the appointment of Catherine

Kelly to the role of Patient Advocacy and Liaison Service (PALS)

Coordinator.

The Patient Advice and Liaison Service Co-ordinator acts as the main

contact between patients, their families, carers and the hospital. They

ensure that the patient voice is heard either through the patient

directly or through a nominated representative.

If

a patient wants to provide feedback or make a comment about the

hospital and the care they received, the PALS Coordinator will assist

them in doing so, or refer them to the appropriate person who will be

able to assist them further.

Catherine, a native of Sligo, gained valuable experience working with patients and their families having previously worked as a Clinical Nurse Manager and Clinical Facilitator in the Emergency Department at SUH. Speaking of her new role Catherine said: “Communication is a key part of the role and I work closely with health care staff across all disciplines on patient care issues and speak on behalf of those patients and their families who wish me to do so.

“I place the value of kindness, care, compassion and trust at the core of

my daily work. It is important that we respect our patients and ensure

that the ethos and values of Sligo University Hospital are evident through the work carried out by all of our staff.”

Maura Heffernan, Director of Nursing at the hospital said, “We are so

delighted to introduce the Patient Advocacy and Liaison Service to Sligo

University Hospital. Catherine has worked in the hospital for many

years and will bring the voice of the patient to the forefront of

everything we do.”

Grainne McCann, Hospital Manager said, “This is the first appointment of a PALS Coordinator to Sligo University Hospital and we are delighted to

welcome Catherine to the role. This service will be the focal point to

enable us to learn from patients’ experience of the service, provide

feedback on their concerns and be a catalyst for further improvement and

change.”