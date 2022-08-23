Commemorating centenary of the deaths of Sligo’s Noble Six

A commemorative weekend for the anti-treaty republicans known as the Noble Six will take place this September.

The event will mark 100 years since six IRA members, including Minister for Education Eoin MacNeil’s son, were killed by Free State troops at the top of Benbulben. These men have been honoured in Sligo town with all six having estates and roads named after them.

Blain Feeney, chairperson for the Noble Six Commemoration Committee in North Sligo stated the weekend will begin on Saturday, September 17, with a commemorative walk at Glencar to the first marker on King’s Mountain, followed by a short ceremony of remembrance before walking to the slopes of Benwiskin.

Saturday’s events will conclude with a social gathering and ‘Spirit of Freedom’ celebration at O’Neill’s pub on Church Hill, Sligo at 9pm.

Sunday’s events will start at 12 noon with the annual Sinn Fein Noble Six Commemoration at Lisahelly, Glencar, a ceremony that the party holds every year.

The concluding event for the weekend is the commemorative symposium which will be held in Grange Hall at 3pm on Sunday, September 18, and features a broad range of academic and political speakers with a keynote address by the first Minister Designate, Michelle O’Neill MLA, Vice President of Sinn Féin.

Other speakers include Dr James Bonsall (Fourth Dimension Prospection Ltd) who will speak on ‘Sligo’s Noble Six - their lives and memorialisation’, ATU lecturer Dr Marion Dowd who will speak on her extensive archaeology work ‘Tormore Cave: a Civil War hideout of the North Sligo IRA’ and Dr Tomás Mac Conmara from UCC who will speak on the broader civil war history with a piece ‘The Wish to Forget – The Irish Civil War – History Memory.’

Blain concluded that the organising committee would like to thank the people of North Sligo and beyond for all their help and encouragement in the organising of the weekend events.

“We would also like to acknowledge the support of the families of the Noble Six who were so supportive in the work of the committee. We as a committee would like to see as many people as possible attend the organised events over the weekend,” he said.

“As a committee, we recognise that there is no ownership when it comes to commemorations such as this. But we do feel a great responsibility for making sure that these people who lost their lives, during what was a very bloody civil war, are not forgotten and are remembered in a fitting and respectful way.”

Sligo has seen many centenary commemorations in 2021 of IRA volunteers who lost their lives during the war of independence and subsequently during the civil war, and these continue this year and into 2023.

The Noble Six consisted of: Brigadier Seamus Devin’s Div. Adjt. Brian McNeill; Lieut. Paddy Carroll; Capt. Harry Benson; and Vols. Tommy Langan and Joseph Banks. It was the largest loss of life by republicans in a single event during the period from 1921-1923.

The six men were of the anti-treaty force that had occupied the military barracks and R.I.C. station in Sligo town since the departure of the British garrison.

They had been headquartered at Rahelly House but evacuated as Free State forces approached.

The armoured car ‘Ballinalee’, a valuable asset to anti-treaty forces was blown up and abandoned as the pursuit continued. One Wednesday, September 20, 1922, heavy fighting was reported to have broken out in North Sligo, particularly on and around Benbulben, which led to the six men being killed under controversial circumstances.

After their funerals, five of the six were interred in the Republican Plot in Sligo Cemetery. Div. Adjt. Brian McNeill was buried in Dublin.

For safety reasons, the commemorative will be a ticketed event and more information can be found on the Sinn Féin North Sligo Facebook page.