Coming home to Sligo to embrace a blended workplace

Award-winning boutique communications consultancy, &Smyth Creative Communications, has announced details of an expansion which includes co-locating the business on the East and West coasts of Ireland. The company was founded in Dublin in 2013 by Gemma Smyth, an accomplished PR Professional with almost twenty years’ experience in the industry, who has recently returned home to Strandhill with her family. In addition to its Dublin City Centre location, &Smyth has chosen to expand its geographical footprint with a presence in Sligo Town at the Building Block. The decision comes as the company evolves to embrace the reality of the new workplace environment where work-life balance is a key driver for employee retention. To support the move, the company is also currently looking to fill a number of positions across the business. Gemma said: “While the last few years have not been without challenges for many, one of the huge benefits for our business has been the widespread acceptance of remote and hybrid work models which allows us to work with leading organisations and brands from anywhere.”

“Many professionals with the skills we are looking for have moved out of big cities and with our new recruitment drive we are excited to be able to tap into the talent pool that is available along the West Coast. Our employees now have options to work from home, from the buzz of Dublin city or the calming Sligo coast - or a combination of all three! - which we believe will only add to our creativity, allowing us to bring new perspectives and experiences to our clients, while creating an optimum working environment for staff.”