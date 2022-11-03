Comedian Gearóid Farrelly brings new show ‘Glamour Hammer’ to Sligo

Comedian Gearóid Farrelly is returning to the Hawk’s Well with his new show Glamour Hammer later this month.
Delving into the inconsistencies of life and taking a sideways glance at some hot topics with a questionable motive, the show takes place on Saturday 19th November.
In this show Gearóid takes a look at the litany of things in our lives that just don’t measure up; everything from his generic-looking cat to Shania Twain.
Farrelly examines the post-pandemic world where after some time sitting on the couch we are back to real life, where it’s trousers instead of tracksuit bottoms, and coffee and a biscuits instead of four gin and tonics and half a cheese cake.
Gearóid, in his own inimitable fashion, will also be exploring the big issues that “really sell tickets”, like mental health, masculinity, and relationships – the sexy stuff as opposed to splitting bills - and how we’re living in a time when we can say anything we like and it becomes the truth.
It’s a show that the Irish Times labelled; “Intelligent reflective comedy”, while late comedy genius Joan Rivers, in her own incomparable way called Farrelly; “the best opening act in his price range".
Gearoid Farrelly - Glamour Hammer takes place on Saturday 19th November at 8pm.
Tickets, priced €16 (plus €1 booking fee) are available now.
For enquiries or to book, visit www.hawkswell.com or call 0719161518.