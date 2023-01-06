Coilllte deal will drive farmers off the land in the North West claims Deputy Marian Harkin

Farmers will be driven off the land under a new deal between Coillte and a private UK investment company, Deputy Marian Harkin has claimed.

The Independent TD Marian Harkin has criticised plans by Coillte to enter into a joint venture arrangement with international private investment funds to support the purchase and planting of more than 50,000ha of land. She also said it will bring about the equivalent of a cull in the suckler herd and herald the arrival of an avalanche of outside forestry investors planting in the northwest.

“This proposed partnership between Coillte and the UK-based Gresham House will drive more and more farmers off marginal land, particularly in the northwest, west, southwest and parts of the midlands. This land grab, financed by very significant grant aid and single farm payments where there are entitlements on the land, will push prices way beyond the reach of active local farmers,” the Deputy said.

“The steady trickle of outside investors planting parts of the northwest will become an avalanche as it is proposed that approximately 250,000 acres of forestry will be managed by Coillte, but 50% of it will be owned by Gresham House and 50% by an Irish entity. There will be no need to cull the suckler herd,” Ms Harkin continued, “these proposals will go a long way to achieve that.”

The Deputy said these latest developments, along with some of the latest proposals from the EU Commission, will have a profound impact on productive agriculture in the northwest, “Between the EU proposal on re-wetting organic soils and Coillte’s plans, we are looking at up to one million acres of land being rendered unavailable for agricultural production, tearing the heart and soul out of many communities, especially in the northwest and west,” she concluded.

Also critical of the deal is Deputy Matt Carthy. The Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture called on the Minister for Agriculture to intervene and delay Coillte entering into a joint venture with a British investment fund.

Deputy Carthy first raised concerns regarding the venture in November in the Dáil, pointing to the experience of the Scottish forestry sector which experienced ‘an explosion of corporate ownership’ in the sector ‘at the expense of local communities.’

He said: “A good forestry strategy is one that delivers for the environment, for local communities and for the economy – Coillte’s proposed joint venture will deliver none of these.

“This venture appears geared entirely towards circumventing existing rules which prohibit Coillte from receiving state subsidies for afforestation by partnering with company that will be motivated primarily by profit rather than any climate or biodiversity objectives.

“Bizarrely, a key part of the proposed venture includes the sell off of up to 12,000 hectares of existing forestry under Coillte management. The only reason government would support this venture is crystal clear – to cover their own failures.

“The government, with Green Party Minister having responsibility for forestry, have failed to come close to their own afforestation targets of 8,000 hectares per annum. In fact, they reached just 30% of that target in 2022. The failures of this government in this respect will have longstanding implications for Ireland’s Climate Action obligations.

“What amounts to a massive sell-off of state lands to foreign private investors is the product of this governments failure to deliver on forestry – and the price in the medium-to-long term will be borne by and in local economies, communities and the environment.

“I am also particularly concerned of the effects this venture could have on our domestic commercial forestry sector, and knock-on effects it could have on their ability to support our farmers re-enter the sector.

“This is something that the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture wished to examine, and I am calling on Minister McConalogue to intervene and delay this venture from proceeding until the Committee completes its considerations.”