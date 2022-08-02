Coastal erosion damaging the Strandhill’s famous sand dunes

Measures continue to be put in place to protect Strandhill and the sand dunes from the effects of coastal erosion.

The recent installation of new fencing to stop pedestrians accessing the sand dunes at Shelly Valley demonstrates that the ongoing effects of coastal erosion on the village is a real concern that must be addressed with effective long-term measures.

Coastal erosion is the wearing away of land by the sea, while a certain amount of erosion has always been a part of the natural environment, due to issues relating to climate change, uncertain weather patterns, and the increase in frequency and severity of storms, there has been a fear for quite some time that there will be irreparable damage at Strandhill if the problem is not dealt with in an effective and powerful manner.

Ongoing concerns from councillors, officials and residents were addressed last August when Sligo County Council appointed consultancy firm RPS Belfast for a Coastal Erosion and Flood Risk Management Study (CEFRM) to carry out a comprehensive study which will give guidance on the best way to address coastal erosion over the next century.

Senior Executive Engineer with the Council Val Baynes stated that the study, which is being funded by the Office of Public Works (OPW), includes site surveys and models which will provide detailed information on erosion and flooding at Strandhill and the Easkey Coast road. Last April, €72,000 was allocated to the Council by the OPW to fund this study.

The findings of this study should guide the Council toward practical interventions on how to alleviate erosion at problem sites.

In recent times there have been calls from councillors to address coastal erosion with immediate measures, such as the protective rock armour that was recently placed at Rosses Point, but Mr Baynes stressed that provision of preventative works is very expensive and for this reason they want to wait until the study in completed this November before finalising how to move forward.

“The recent rock armour at Rosses Point comes in at around €5,000 per linear metre. If there’s 100 metres to be done that’s €500,000. It’s expensive work and therefore there has to be a strong economic/cost benefit case for any preventative works,” he said.

Mr Baynes said that in the case of Strandhill there are many shops and businesses along the promenade to consider and that there is a strong economic case to protect the village, however as you move further down the shoreline preventative works might not be as necessary and in some cases it is more economically viable to let nature take its course.

It is not just the power of the tide that contributes to erosion, there is also climate change and the effects of increasingly worsening storms, as well as the human element of pedestrian traffic and increased footfall around Strandhill. It’s for this reason there is fencing blocking access to the sand dunes to protect residents and visitors from potential collapsing dunes.

In relation to collapsing sand dunes at Strandhill Mr Baynes said they are doing everything they can do to protect the structures such as the provision of chestnut fencing which attempts to trap sand in place.

“The public needs to be aware that the sand dunes are very fragile, the marram grass is needed and if there’s too much pedestrian traffic it will become worn and you are leaving the bare sand open to coastal erosion by the sea and the wind,” he said.

While the Council are waiting for the results of the survey to confirm any long-term preventative works, both the Council and the OPW have been carrying out maintenance works at the revetment at the front of the village over the last three years. The revetment is the protective rocks along the promenade at Strandhill village, these rocks absorb much of the energy from the sea and ensure the businesses and public are protected from large waves and coastal erosion.

“Over the years boulders will be plucked from sea storms and fall onto the beach. A digger then has to gather dozens of boulders and put them back in place. What those boulders do is absorb the energy of the sea, the waves crash into the revetment and make their way through the rocks and up the wall. Any rocks that comes off over the years are put back in place and we also bring in new rocks to further strengthen and repair the revetment itself,” Mr Baynes said.

There is a division of responsibility along the promenade at Strandhill with the OPW in charge of the revetment rocks between the canon and the steps down to the shorefront, and the Council responsible for the remaining rocks leading towards Shelley Valley. The Council pays for any maintenance works that they carry out themselves and any new works come from the OPW fund. Mr Baynes said that the OPW funds around 90% of capital works and that they are also funding the soon to be completed CEFRM study.

“As the senior engineer I am in constant discussion with RPS in Belfast and we are looking at all the different situations. The survey is basically a technical analysis of what is happening so that we can have a greater understanding. That report will be made public and everyone can see what’s happening in Strandhill,” Mr Baynes said.

“It will provide models of what is forecast to happen over the next 50, 70, 100 years between the normal processes and the effects of climate change. They will say here are the options and this is what can be done to alleviate things.”

In some cases the erosion could be so insignificant that no measures will be recommended, in other cases the erosion occurs on land that has no businesses, structures, or assists and it might not be considered feasible to invest upwards of millions of euro to protect those sections of beach according to Mr Baynes.

“The amount of money involved is ginormous and one of the problems is there is no single body involved. You have the OPW, local authorities, the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine,” he said.

Mr Bayne’s outlined how Strandhill differs from other coastal erosion projects throughout the country, as the OPW will assist local authorities but not semi-state bodies such as Irish Rail.

“On the coast at Dublin and Wicklow the Irish Rail network is in danger of slipping into the Irish Sea and Irish Rail must cover the cost of that themselves. Similarly, if you have a water treatment plant on the coast then the responsibility for dealing with that falls to Irish Water,” he said.

In the case of Strandhill the funding to protect the village can be made available but Mr Baynes stresses it is a complex and temperamental issue as, unlike in other repair works that can be accurately assessed, they are trying to predict the future. However, he stated the protection of the village is ‘paramount’ and the Council are consistently ‘strengthening up’ Strandhill’s coastline.

“Once you’ve built something you can’t do a Pontius Pilate and walk away, you’ve got to maintain it. If you see a little bit of weakness after the winter storms, then after the tourist season and the crowds have gone you get in there and repair that,” he said.

“We carry out repair works in the Strandhill in May time and the important thing is we’ll look again when this study comes out in November. When we get the report it will be quite technical and detailed.”

While Mr Baynes said that previous reports have been carried out at Strandhill, nothing has been this extensive and earlier reports do not take into account the most up to date information relating to climate change.

“If you take a report from the year 2000, they could have predictions for what changes will be in place by 2040. But what is happening now is those changes have already taken place in 2022, everything is changing,” he said.

“Our winters are becoming milder, they’re becoming stormier, and wetter. Our summers are changing as well and we’re seeing record temperatures of 40 degrees in London. The OPW have funded and supported us and recognise that there’s major changes taking place nationwide but definitely in Strandhill.”