Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 20.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Coastal erosion damaging the Strandhill’s famous sand dunes

Coastal erosion at Strandhill has been an ongoing issue for some time. The effects are wearing away the seaside village and causing major safety concerns at the sand dunes. A new survey due in November will guide Sligo County Council on how to best tackle the issue. Stephen Holland reports.

Fencing erected in Strandhill in a bid to protect its sand dunes. Expand

Close

Fencing erected in Strandhill in a bid to protect its sand dunes.

Fencing erected in Strandhill in a bid to protect its sand dunes.

Fencing erected in Strandhill in a bid to protect its sand dunes.

sligochampion

Measures continue to be put in place to protect Strandhill and the sand dunes from the effects of coastal erosion.

The recent installation of new fencing to stop pedestrians accessing the sand dunes at Shelly Valley demonstrates that the ongoing effects of coastal erosion on the village is a real concern that must be addressed with effective long-term measures.

Privacy