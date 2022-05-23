Cloonacool school feted for project on River Moy

Young environmentalists from Sligo have been named top winner’s at the 23rd Young Environmentalist Awards (YEA). St. Michael’s National School in Cloonacool won the Overall Super Junior Award.

Hosted by ECO-UNESCO and RTE presenter, Clara Murray, The Young Environmentalist Awards programme took place virtually and were officially opened by Minister for the Environment, Climate Change and Communications, Eamonn Ryan. The YEAs is a nationwide programme that recognises and rewards young people aged 10-18 who have taken environmental action in their school or community, and created and come up with creative solutions to solve environmental issues.

Over 2,000 young people have been involved in this year’s programme. St. Michael’s NS were named the Overall Super Junior Category Winners for their project which reflects on the local river Moy and where the Salmon come from. The group was also awarded the Super Junior Biodiversity Award.

Elaine Nevin, Director of ECO-UNESCO said “Year on year the Young Environmentalist Awards Programme continues to showcase the very best of youth climate action, innovation and sustainability amongst our Schools, YouthReaches and Youth Groups. We are overwhelmed with the quality of the work, every project has undertaken this year and what a privilege to be able to showcase these projects this week, particularly as we celebrate Biodiversity week.”

“In a recent survey by ECO-UNESCO, 60% of young people feel anxious about climate change so the Young Environmentalists Awards Programme is a great opportunity for young people to take the necessary steps to relieve these anxieties, involve their local communities and work towards building a better future.”