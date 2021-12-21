Cliffoney school kids want an end to speeding traffic outside their classrooms

Students from Cliffoney National School have conducted a traffic safety survey and discovered major safety concerns on the main road outside their school.

The 5th and 6th class pupils outlined the findings of their study to the Sligo Champion and on 14 February they will present them in Sligo Council Chamber to the councillors from the Drumcliffe area.

Their findings showcase excessive speeding on the N15 directly outside their school, a lack of viable parking options for parents, as well as a blind spot on the road.

The classmates constructed a replica of the road and they all contributed to different aspects of the multi-faceted project including painting, collecting data, as well as making posters and diagrams.

“We are working on getting our fourth Green Flag. The theme for the flag is ‘travel’. We want to encourage as many children as possible to walk to school,’ student Sadhbh Ward said.

Ella Waters added that many children and adults feel unsafe walking to school “because of the speed and volume of traffic on the main road.”

The students were visited by An Taisce Green Schools coordinator Áine O’Loughlen who provided them with a speed gun to measure the speed of traffic and collect data.

“We collected our data on October 6th between 11:15-11:45 approximately. The speed limit in the village is 50km an hour. We were shocked by the number of cars that were exceeding the limit at this time. 52.7% of the vehicles were going over the 50km speed limit and some were going as fast as 70km. Áine recorded speeds at drop off time 9:00-9:10am and found that even then 32.8% of cars were going over the limit. One went as fast as 81km,” Ianis Bencze said.

The children have come up with several suggestions that they feel could be useful in tackling these serious breaches in traffic laws.

“We feel that having flashing lights as you approach the village would help. We think the lights which tell cars the speed they are travelling at would help drivers become aware of the fact that they are travelling too fast,” Emma Jane Wallace said.

“We also think that the Garda speed van should be more visible in the village especially during school drop off and collection time. We would like to see proper parking facilities for parents to use when they are dropping off and collecting their children,” Thai Boyle added.

Katie Wallace stated that they feel “there could be better facilities for cyclists in the village including cycle lanes” and that they are looking forward to presenting all of this to the Drumcliffe area councillors.

Deputy Principal Annaleen Lang said the biggest issue affecting the village is the road and traffic.

“We are a Green School and working on our fourth Green Flag, but it also ties in very well with what is happening in the community,” she said.

“For the last few years, the Cliffoney Community Forum has been trying to help the area, one of our teachers is on the Forum and there are good links between the school and development of the village.

“All the residents are very concerned about the road, the speed of traffic and the fact that there are no parking facilities. It’s a great way to get the children involved in activism and politics.”

The parents have been impressed with the findings and said that for them safety is a major concern.

“The speed that cars fly through is crazy and to get parking here at the school is a nightmare. Even if you do get pulled up outside the school you are afraid of a child opening a door out onto the road. We had an incident where a lady nearly lost her car door, a truck came and actually hit it, luckily it wasn’t a child getting out,” Adele Oates said.

“There isn’t any traffic camming, every other school has electric signs that tell you what speed you are doing. We are literally taking children onto a national main road where there is no parking. There is no room for error,” Paula Waters said.

Local area Fianna Fáil Councillor Donal Gilroy has taken a keen interest in the work that the students are doing and said they have raised very valid concerns that urgently need to be addressed in the interest of safety.

“This is the number one issue with people here. The new N15 is needed. The traffic numbers are higher here than they are on the N4 at Castlebaldwin and the bypass was done there, it’s way overdue for North Sligo,” he said.

“This is the only school that opens directly onto the main road but there are four others just off the road or on laybys and they all need to be protected. The issues here are repeated at Castlegal, Carns, Grange and Rathcormack schools.

“For that reason, this urgently needs to be addressed. In the short term we need traffic camming and enforcement by the Gardaí, and in the long term we need a new N15 from Sligo to the county boundary.”

Cllr. Gilroy wants Cliffoney to “become the Ballinacarrow of the north of the county because everybody now slows down going through Ballinacarrow”, he said at meeting of the Joint Policing Committee.

The issue of speeding through the village of Grange was discussed at the December meeting of the Joint Policing Committee, with Sligo County Council’s Chief Executive Martin Lydon stating that some engineering works will take place to attempt to address the issue, while Chief Superintendent Aiden Glacken added that he will contact the National Roads Authority if necessary regarding speed vans to encourage drivers to slow down.

Cllr. Gilroy told the meeting that concerned residents of Cliffoney organised a petition, and school children in Cliffoney built a model of the village, and carried out research on the speed of vehicles driving through the village as part of their green school traffic survey.

“The figures were quite astounding,” Cllr. Gilroy told the meeting. “There was 186 vehicles, they got their hands on a speed detection machine, the lowest speed recorded was 29km and the highest was 75km in the hour that they were there. The average speed was just over 50km. There was 98 of the 186 vehicles exceeding the speed limit.”

The Grange based councillor added: “The council are working on their responsibility from an engineering point of view and the Gardai are working with putting up a few speed checks there. I would love to see Cliffoney become the Ballinacarrow of the north of the county because everybody slows down going through Ballinacarrow now because it worked. The system worked. It would be great if something similar could be done for Cliffoney.”

Sinn Féin’s Cllr. Thomas Healy raised his concerns about the speed of vehicles travelling through the village.

“Cllr. Gilroy is right in what he’s saying. The amount of calls we got from parents about speeding through the village. It’s unbelievable the speeding that cars and lorries do. The council are doing their part, numerous councillors have written to TII regarding the speed going through there. We need to put in a speed van there to slow down traffic coming through the village. As well as the school, there’s the health centre there too. We need more signage.”

Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken added that he will speak to the NRA regarding more speed fans in the area to act as a deterrent.

“Interesting piece of research (by the school). You’re on a national primary route there. Ergonomically, because it’s a very straight stretch of road, that works against speed reduction. I’m sure this is a multi-agency responsibility area. There’s engineering, education and enforcement as the three elements of speed detection. The Go Safe vans are the responsibility of the NRA and they’re based on accident statistics, but based on the information you have there we will certainly support and I will talk to Superintendent Mandy Gaynor in relation to additional enforcement in that area. We can raise that issue with the NRA. Sometimes it’s just visibility that has that impact, but sometimes it’s engineering as well.”

A review of pedestrian crossings in the village was suggested by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said Martin Lydon, Chief Executive of Sligo County Council.

This may mean, Mr. Lydon added, an extra pedestrian crossing in the village but this review will take place in the new year following discussions between the council and TII.

He added: “We’re also looking to provide two new bus shelters in the village which helps active travel and the new move to help with the climate. We do have some funding to do some minor footpath upgrades outside Harrisons restaurant as well. There are a number of things going on. Everything will come down to resources but I’d be pretty confident that we’d be able to do some engineering works to try and improve the situation.”

Cllr. Gilroy praised the Gardai’s road policing unit who he said have been present more regularly since he initially raised the issue.

“The road policing unit have been there more since this was last raised and I do appreciate this.

“I’d rather see them standing there discouraging people for a lot of time rather than them having to close the road after any sort of a serious accident, God forbid a fatality. We’re all about trying to improve these things,” he said.