Cliffoney Day Care Centre to reopen in January

A number of Day Care Services for Older Persons that had been paused due to COVID-19 in Sligo and Leitrim will resume in early 2023.

While a number of day services resumed early in 2022, more will return early in the New Year. Day services in Cliffoney will be operational in January 2023 and consultation continues to take place regarding Carrigans Day Centre and it is hoped that Carrigans will reopen in Q1 of 2023.

Day services located at St Patrick's Community Hospital have yet to resume due to refurbishment works. The service has been exploring alternative venues and is in the final process of securing a venue. When complete, the HSE will engage with local transport providers to arrange transport for these clients. It is hoped that this service will be up and running in early Q1 of 2023.

Services provided in the Social Day Cares include:

· Provision of a hot meal and snacks

· Meaningful activities such as Music Therapy, Board Games, Arts and Crafts and Reminiscence, Bingo, and Memory Games.

· Gentle exercise

· Health and Safety Promotion

· Health Talks

· Fire Safety awareness, Safety in the Home

The HSE in some instances directly provides Day Care. Arrangements also exist where the HSE provide some funding for voluntary organisations to deliver such services. The type of day service varies with some providing a more social element which may offer personal care, while other services are nurse led and offer a nursing service as well as social activities.