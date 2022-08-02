Cliffoney Celtic FC’s newly refurbished lawnmower has been vandalised and is in need of repair or replacement.

Just recently the football club spent €1,500 upgrading their lawnmower as they wanted to keep their pitch looking well and could not afford to continue to pay a contractor to do it.

In an act of vandalism, the lawnmower was seriously damaged, and the club have now set up a GoFundMe page to raise the funds needed to either repair or replace it.

Members of the club were left heartbroken and frustrated that this act occurred as volunteers were busily preparing for the beginning of the juvenile coaching season which is set to start on August 5th.

The club’s manager Donal Warnock says they are currently in the process of upgrading their facilities and have been putting all the funds they have towards building new dressing rooms and it was incredibly shocking and disappointing to see that someone had vandalised their lawnmower.

“One of the committee members went over on Sunday morning and saw the lawnmower had been ripped apart, the petrol tank, the battery, everything on it was destroyed.

“We don’t know why this happened, there was a person seen running out of the pitch, but we don’t know who it was.” he said.

“This is the first time anything like this has happened in the history of the club. Money is tight at the moment and we put €1,500 into the lawnmower to try and keep it going for another season or two.”

Donal says the outpouring of support they have seen from the local community has been incredible and they are very appreciative of everyone who has donated.

“A lot of people have supported us, it’s fantastic, the local community has come to pull us out of a hole in hard times, I am sure people have better things to be doing with their money and it’s brilliant the support we are getting,” he said.

The club are calling on the local community to help support their fundraiser which can be found here