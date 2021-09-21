Clearing of invasive species at Sligo’s Hazelwood forest

Parts of some trails at Hazelwood will be closed over the coming weeks as Coillte Nature continues with works started in 2020 to clear invasive species.

Some sections of the trails near the car park area will be temporarily closed for visitor safety while these works are carried out.

Coillte Nature is the not-for-profit branch of Coillte which focuses on large-scale projects to address the climate and biodiversity crises and Hazelwood is a flagship project.

Hazelwood is an area of high biodiversity value, especially the northern section which is an alluvial woodland.

which is one that naturally floods regularly and is home to many plant and animal species which have adapted specially to live in this type of habitat.

Hazelwood ranks very highly in terms of its unique biodiversity value on a national and European scale.

However, parts of the woodland are overgrown with dense thickets of invasive species, mainly rhododendron and cherry laurel.

These invasive species prevent the regeneration of native vegetation, shrubs and trees such as oak, ash, birch and rowan.

Works will commence in the area of mixed woodland near the car park, and some trails will close temporarily for visitor safety. Removing the invasive species and allowing native species to regenerate is critical to the survival of this unique woodland ecosystem.

The invasive shrubs are cleared by machine and hand-cutting and chipped on-site.

Since May this year, over 17 hectares have been cleared of invasive species beneath the native woodland canopy in the northern, less visited section of Hazelwood - the equivalent size of more than 13 Croke Park pitches.

The stumps are treated with herbicide to prevent resprouting.

One safe and effective approach to control the regrowth of invasive plants is the use of ‘Ecoplugs’, which are capsules of herbicide inserted into holes drilled into the cut stumps.

This work continues on from a previous EU Life Nature project implemented by Coillte at Hazelwood a decade ago, successfully removed these unwanted plants in over half the area beside the river.

By removing the rhododendron from the site, the biodiversity will be enhanced over time by providing space and light for lots of different species of ground flora to grow and the wet woodland to regenerate naturally.

Dr Ciarán Fallon, Director of Coillte Nature says: ‘This is a hugely important nature restoration project. Alluvial woodlands such as Hazelwood are now rare in Europe and it is great to be able to help retore the unusual ecology of this remarkable site. Coillte is investing over €200,000 in restoration works at Hazelwood this year alone and are committed to protecting this jewel into the future’.

“This is brilliant news, as the rhododendrons have been choking the forest for years,” said Alison English, local resident and regular visitor to Hazelwood. “It will be great to see this amenity finally cleared of these invasive species, I look forward to the final result.”.