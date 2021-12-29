Clean bill of health for Sligo’s water

Upgrade works to Sligo Town’s primary drinking water treatment plant are now complete. It marks the second significant upgrade at Foxes Den in recent times. In 2017, Irish Water carried out works to facilitate the decommissioning of the Cairns Hill Water Treatment Plant and removal of the supply from the EPA’s Remedial Action List (RAL).

As part of the recent works, Irish Water, working in partnership with Sligo County Council, upgraded the treatment plant providing additional capacity through the provision of additional clarification, flocculation and filtration treatment facilities.

This project has provided a 50% increase in capacity at Foxes Den for Sligo town and environs and ensures security of supply to local homes and businesses.

Outlining the benefits of the works, Irish Water’s John McElwaine, Regional Lead explains how the completion of this project, which began in 2019, is another step in improving Sligo’s water network.

“The importance of providing the additional treatment facilities at Fox Den Water Treatment Plant cannot be underestimated. These works will significantly increase the amount of water that can now be delivered from Foxes Den, improve the provision of safe and secure drinking water supply and will also ensure that current and future demand can be achieved as Sligo continues to grow.

“This overall investment will ensure the provision of an improved water supply to homes and businesses in the area now and into the future. The plant now has the capacity to provide safe, clean drinking water to approximately 24,000 people in compliance with EU Directives and Drinking Water Regulations.

“We would like to thank Celtic Anglian Water and Nicholas O Dwyer Ltd for delivering the works on Irish Water’s behalf.”

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.