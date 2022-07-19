Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 21.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cinema projectionist was dismissed after wrong Matrix film was shown

Sligo's Omniplex cinema on Wine Street. Expand

Close

Sligo's Omniplex cinema on Wine Street.

Sligo's Omniplex cinema on Wine Street.

Sligo's Omniplex cinema on Wine Street.

sligochampion

A cinema projectionist who was sacked after his bosses accused him of deleting files off a server in a deliberate cover-up after the wrong Matrix film was screened has lost his claim for unfair dismissal.

Patrons who had bought tickets for a screening of The Matrix at the Sligo cinema were “extremely irate and angry” when The Matrix Reloaded was played in place of the first film on the evening of Thursday 12th July, 2019, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) heard.

Privacy