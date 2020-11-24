Christmas all wrapped up! This year, give the gift of an ePaper subscription

You can gift a subscription to the ePaper by calling 01 705 54 54

Trying to find the ideal Christmas present for an important person in your life? Why not make this a Christmas to remember with the unique gift of an annual (or monthly) subscription to their favourite local newspaper.

The Sligo Champion ePaper is an exact digital version of the physical paper to read and enjoy on a device of choice. It’s the latest chapter in the long history of one of Ireland’s favourite local papers and a response to the changing needs of readers.

You can gift a subscription to the ePaper by calling 01 705 54 54. The offer includes a personalised virtual message for the recipient and it really is the gift that keeps giving all year round.

The ePaper and Local Irish News app mean subscribers can read the newspaper anytime, anywhere, on any device.

Because it’s an exact replica of the print edition, subscribers enjoy the usual comprehensive package of local news, sport, lifestyle and entertainment, all delivered straight to their device early Tuesday morning.

The ePaper represents excellent value for money. Monthly subscription is €5.99 or less than €1.50 a week. Those who take the €59.99 annual option save even more as that works out as €1.15 per edition.

The ePaper appeals not only at home but also away, helping connect those in other parts of the country, or indeed the world, with the local communities in their hearts. It has all of the newspaper’s stories and photographs in stunning high definition; it can be used in landscape or portrait mode; it’s very easy to navigate and has a host of additional features.

Subscribers can zoom in and out; tap on a story to read it full screen; change the font size; share a story with a friend or bookmark it to read it later. They can use the search tool to find the stories they want and also go back to any previous editions of the paper that have been archived in the app.

The popular crosswords are also interactive, so no need for a pen and paper!

There’s a dedicated customer care team to deal with queries, open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday. They can be contacted on: customerhelp@localirishnews.ie or 01 705 5747.

Subscribe to the Sligo Champion ePaper at sligochampion.ie/subscribe

Online Editors