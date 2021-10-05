Choosing rent over food, couch surfing - Sligo’s housing issues

It’s €850 for a one-bedroom apartment, no one can do it.”

Another protester in attendance was Gary Smylie who spoke about the way the housing crisis is related to issues surrounding women’s health.

“There’s also issues like domestic violence, mental health, being a mother.

“People who are trying to keep the wolves from the door.

“Whether it’s a government agency at the front door or bills coming in the back door,” he said.

“I am very honoured and privileged to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people who are really living these lives, young mothers and women who are struggling.

“The important thing today is that this is a grassroots movement, we are not a front for any political party, this is the real issue.” Further demonstrations are planned.