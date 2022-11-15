Chilean delegation in visit to Sligo stresses links

Martin Lydon, CE Sligo County Council; Her Excellency Ambassador of Chile, Ms. Carla Serazzi; Cathaoirleach Councillor Michael Clarke; Karl Royce, Economics Officer Embassy of Ireland in Chile.

The Chilean delegation at the O’Higgins monument at Stephen Street Car Park.

Conor O’Grady, Frank Beirne and Shane Crossan of Sligo Rovers make a presentation to Pilar González Pizarro of the Chilean Embassy. Pilar was a member of the O’Higgins football club in Chile.

Her Excellency Ambassador of Chile, Carla Serazzi along with Chile-Ireland Chamber visited the offices of Sligo County Council on Wednesday last and were welcomed by Cathaoirleach Councillor Michael Clarke and Chief Executive Martin Lydon.

Attending the meeting were Councillor Arthur Gibbons, Tara Rodgers, President of Sligo Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Aidan Doyle, CEO of Sligo Chamber of Commerce and Industry, John Reilly, Head of Enterprise, John Moran, Director of Services and Jim Molloy, Director of Services.

In his address, Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Clarke spoke of the links between Sligo and Chile.

“There is a very strong association between Sligo and Chile, centered on the fascinating figure of Bernardo O’Higgins.

“His story and that of his father Ambrose have been well documented and examined by people in our respective countries.

“It is a source of great pride for the people of Sligo that our friends in Chile have kept the flame of Bernardo’s memory alive, to inform and inspire new generations as to role and legacy.

“It is my hope that we can use this special connection to develop our friendship with our friends in Chile.

“There is enormous potential in exploring exchanges in diverse areas, whether in sport, arts, heritage or community.

“We are also interested in exploring the potential of developing new connections in the realm of business and enterprise.

“I believe there is an excellent foundation to progress the association between Sligo and Chile, and Sligo County Council has an important role to play on this process.

“There is an onus on civic leaders to take the initiative and consider these strands where links can be forged in the many areas of common interest.”

Ambassador Serazzi expressed her great pride in the Irish–Chilean connection through Ambrose O’Higgins and his son Bernardo, Chile’s Founding Father and Liberator.

Ambassador Serazzi stated that Chile and Ireland celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations this year and hoped that they could strengthen this historic Chilean-Irish relationship.

Following the meeting in the ambassador along with the Chilean Business delegation visited the O’Higgins monument at Stephen Street car park as well as The Showgrounds, home of Sligo Rovers.

Ambassador Serazzi unveiled the Bernardo O’Higgins exhibition at The Showgrounds outdoor museum on her previous visit in September 2021.