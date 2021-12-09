Child's needs not being met by HSE says mum

A Sligo woman has spoken of having to pay hundreds of euro for private occupational and speech and language therapists to attend her son’s classes at a public pre-school for children with special needs.

Aimee McHugh – a single mother to autistic sons, Dean, aged six, and Rory, aged three – was one of a number of parents from Holy Family School in Cartron who in September accused the HSE of withdrawing the school’s speech and language and occupational therapy (OT) services from the beginning of this school year.

While the group succeeded in having the speech and language service restored almost immediately, the HSE said there would be delay in returning OT services as one was in the process of being recruited. However, since then, the role has remained unfilled, a situation that appears unlikely to be rectified before the end of term on December 22.

Ms McHugh, 30, told the Sligo Champion that concern for her children’s development motivated her to engage private therapists to work with Rory, who is non-verbal and a student at Holy Family, as well as Dean, in their respective classrooms.

“My son Rory needs a lot of OT input – for head banging, sensory issues and in terms of his diet, he doesn’t eat. There’s also toilet training, nappy changing, that kind of stuff. That’s all the OT,” she said.

“Just last week I had to bring in my private OT so that she could watch him in the place and give the school staff recommendations about what they should be doing. But that’s what the HSE should be doing. We shouldn’t be paying. But I felt it was necessary for my son anyway.

“I paid for OT and speech and language to go out together, so I paid €150 for speech and language and €120 for the OT. And that was just for one hour. For two children, it cost me the guts of €500. It had to be done. Even with the speech and language therapist that’s there, I’ve had no contact with her as yet or any programmes issued. I know she’s there but there’s been no information.

“I did run it by them as it wouldn’t have felt right not to. The school themselves were very supportive and open to the therapists coming in. They knew it was in Rory’s best interests so they were fully in favour,” she said.

“It’s not very price friendly. It’s expensive. Luckily I can afford it and I know many people can’t. A lot of problems can come out of that and long-term issues can become prolonged if they’re not addressed, so this is a big deal for us.”

In September, the health service said the dual services had only been temporarily withdrawn as part of a broader reconfiguration of resources. However, parents cast doubt on those claims.

After announcing the full restoration of services at the school in September, the HSE told the Champion: “A recruitment process for an occupational therapist is underway and an occupational therapist will be appointed to children at the school once this recruitment process has been completed. In the interim staff from the Children’s Disability Network Team have been supporting the occupational therapy needs of children attending the school.”

Last week, the Champion contacted the HSE once again to enquire about the progress of the recruitment process but did not receive a reply.

Claudine Harnesse, 34, said her almost four-year-old autistic son Harry has “regressed more and more” since the start of the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.

“He is hugely affected by this,” she told the Champion. “Two weeks ago we were seen by his paediatrician in Sligo General. They wrote three months ago to the HSE and the Autism Unit saying that Harry needed to be seen by an OT as a matter of urgency. We’ve heard nothing at all since.

“Everyone has agreed that Harry needs occupational therapy. He turns four this weekend. We were admitted to early intervention services when Harry was 17 months old. Since then we’ve seen an OT once in person. That’s not good enough.”

Ms Harnesse continued: “Harry still doesn’t sleep, barely eat very poor diet, sensory problems and all we have is the support and help from the Holy Family School. No-one else.”

In order to be accepted into Holy Family children must be aged between two years and 10 months and five years, and must first have two needs of care diagnosed by the HSE’s Early Intervention Team.

According to the Northwest Parents and Friends Association, the voluntary group in charge of the school, each child is assigned a dedicated key worker and a programme which is monitored and updated in alignment with the child’s needs and progression. On-site facilities include four base rooms, an enclosed play area, a multisensory room and a sensory garden.

Ms McHugh described the difference in the level of service now and prior to this year as “drastic”, saying the development of her other son, Dean, a former student of Holy Family, is a mark of how good it had been.

“It’s drastically different. My other son came on quicker because there were things in place for him and a team approach when it came to his care. I can see Rory is struggling in a lot of areas where he wouldn’t if the support was there for him and for me, and for the girls in the centre. It does play a big role. It’s all about early intervention but I’m not seeing much,” she said.

Ms McHugh said she views unofficial indications from the school that an occupational therapist would be in place by the end of January with suspicion.

“We don’t know yet, you can’t trust that things are going to materialise with the HSE especially because the recruitment process has been slow. We’ve no idea why.”